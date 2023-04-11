It seems like it has been going on for years. As long as I’ve been at Gartner, and well before it, the discussion of “should we sell to business or sell to IT” creeps into many conversations. And it was often positioned as an either/or choice (both was generally not considered an option based on the way the issue was framed). In the early days of the discussion, the question came up even when IT owned all (or virtually all) of the technology budget, particularly for solutions that really aligned to business problems that newer technologies could address. Some business solutions, like CRM and ERP, were still driven by IT decision makers.

And even today, I hear the same discussion, or a slight twist on it. A common refrain, particularly for smaller providers, “We do great in working with the business, but when IT sticks their nose in, things go sideways and our deal is delayed.” (And interesting question for these clients is always “Is IT getting involved with the competitors that your prospect is also considering?”)

Well, this debate needs to end. It doesn’t reflect the modern world of distributed decision making and the either/or nature of it is too limiting. The best situation is when both the business and IT are involved. And we have data to prove it. Let me share some of the highlights and context for you. (For clients, we go much deeper in this research about the value of cross-functional buying teams in driving better, faster decisions.)

Technology resources now reside across the business, not just in IT. In our functional buying study, “IT resources” that reported into the function were involved in a range of 57% to 71% of the buying processes for an impactful software purchase. As we analyzed these purchases, we treated these functional IT resources separately from Central IT resources that work in a more traditional capacity.

Central IT resources were involved less frequently, ranging from 17% to 28% of the time. Between the two, you are rarely really avoiding some form of technologists.

But here are the surprising results:

When Central IT is involved, the buying process was, on average, 4 months shorter than when they were not. The involvement of Functional IT resources had little impact on buying cycle time (the differences when they were involved vs. not were small). When Central IT was involved, the likelihood of a High-Quality Deal increased.

This seems confusing and wrong at first blush. But what we think is happening is that central IT has more experience making technology decisions. They help departments not miss steps that they may not have thought of (or even been aware they needed to complete). They help address critical issues like integration, connectivity and security. And, they add perspectives from past experiences that help the business set realistic expectations.

The new reality is that in savvy organizations, that see technology as a source of advantage, business and IT work together for better business outcomes vs. the old days of fighting for power and control. This is not the majority, but for providers, the “avoid IT” strategy is likely to deliver more and more diminishing returns.

There is still more to learn and more change that is needed, but the next time someone asks “Business or IT?”, answer “everyone isbetter off when they are working together. It leads to better, faster deals.” And then start working on approaches to help make that happen.