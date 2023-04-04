The concept of a high-quality deal (HQD), at least in the world of Gartner started many years ago with the work down by the sales and marketing practices in what was then CEB. The definition starts with folks that feel strongly that their expectations have been met for the purchase. It then adds one of two elements. In addition, the either have to feel strongly that they did not settle for something less ambitious than they originally wanted or they purchased a premium product. The core idea: a HQD is good for the customer and good for the vendor. It should be something we all aspire to.

Beginning in 2019, we started applying the same approach to our research for technology purchases. We studied the largest technology purchase for respondents in mid-sized or larger organizations.

Only 27% out of 1,464 purchases qualified as HQDs. There were

In 2020, we basically repeated the same study with a similar focus on largest technology purchases. This was done in the middle of the panademic, so lots of changes in how people worked together.

Only 20% out of 1,120 purchases qualified as HQDs.

Finally, in a study that came back from the field late on 2022, we shifted a bit. This time we focused on respondents in six functional departments (Finance, HR, Supply Chain, Marketing, Sales, Customer Service) who we had focus on the most impactful purchase they had been involved in for solutions that would be used by their department. We were hopeful that we would see an uptick in HQDs. (Gartner clients: you can dive deeper into this story in this research note.)

We were wrong. Only 17% out of 3,048 purchases qualified as HQDs.

Yes, some changes in context, but the pattern feels valid. We are moving in the wrong direction. The fact that this last study was focused on departments buying for themselves was particularly concerning. We know that conflicting objectives is the biggest driver in non-HQDs, but that should not happen as much in departments–but it does. This might be a leadership problem, but we think it is also something else.

It is really all about (relatively) Inexperienced Buying Teams, who

Don’t agree on requirements

Don’t take a disciplined approach

Don’t investigate thoroughly

Don’t understand all the steps to complete a purchase in their organization

Don’t know the composition of an effective buying team (or don’t choose to assemble one)

On the vendor side, there is not enough being done to help customers with these challenges. Customers tell us they experience delays when information requests are not responded to quickly or surprises during implementation. Now some of this is on the customer for the reasons above, but more could be done to help.

The decline of HQDs is a challenge for the industry at large. It leads to delays, indecision, and a reluctance to progress. It doesn’t stop deals, but it makes them much harder. And the symptoms we see for non-HQDs will only get magnified in the face of additional financial scrutiny.

We are continuing to dive deeper into these situations and working with clients on approaches to help their customers become better buyers. We’re also starting to extend the leverage of this research to the buying community, with Gartner providing more and more guidance on effective buying practices.

Together, we can drive improvements. It won’t be easy, but we need to do this. It starts by acknowledging the challenge. From there, we can re-examine our approaches to marketing, sales, support and even product design and strategy to see where we should tweak and where we should make bigger changes.

We’d love to help you on the “better buying” quest.