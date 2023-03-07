Song parody time again. First of the new year. Back when I was 8 years old (time flies when you are having fun) in early 1972, I heard a song on the radio with my older sister. She hated it, thinking it was stupid. Therefore, I immediately fell in love with it. The Song: “A Horse With No Name” by America. They instantly became my favorite band (don’t hate, haters). While my tastes have changed and expanded, I still love their songs. In fact, this is probably my first true “favorite song” (at least what I can remember).
Given that it was about time I wrote a parody using the lyrics. It took a bit of thinking and it is not perfect, but I think it does a decent job, within the constraints of the lyrics, to tell the story of inexperienced buying teams. Enjoy.
On the first part of the journey
We were looking at all the [web] sites
There were pages and videos and claims and things
There was quotes and pics and memes
The first time we met was a fight over stuff
And goals with no accord
tempers were hot and our mouths were dry
And some of us were bored
I’ve been through buying on a team with some pain
Our inexperience was mostly to blame
In decisions you can’t remember a brand name
‘Cause everyone seems to make the same claim
La la la la la la…
After two months in the buying fun
Our eyes began to turn red
And after six months under the content ton
Most didn’t want to get out of bed
And the stories we told and the conflict that flowed
Made occasional decision makers spin us on our head
You see I’ve been through buying on a team with some pain
Our inexperience was mostly to blame
In decisions you can’t remember a brand name
‘Cause everyone seems to make the same claim
After nine months we shifted back our gears
‘Cause plans had turned to fears
There were pages and videos and claims and things
There was quotes and pics and memes
Buying in a team has conflict underground
And a political bent above
Across the chasms lies a fear of change
Driven by a failure to plan for gains
You see I’ve been through buying on a team with some pain
Our inexperience was mostly to blame
In decisions you can’t remember a brand name
‘Cause everyone seems to make the same claim
La la la la la la…
The Gartner Blog Network provides an opportunity for Gartner analysts to test ideas and move research forward. Because the content posted by Gartner analysts on this site does not undergo our standard editorial review, all comments or opinions expressed hereunder are those of the individual contributors and do not represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management.