As layoffs continue to impact (too) many people, the mantra for many of the companies doing the laying off is “We have to do more with less.” In fact, do more with less is one of those phrases that we have come to accept as a good thing.

I disagree. I actually believe that this is yet another symptom of “The Tyranny of More.” It is almost inescapable. Once you are playing the more game, it is hard to break free.

But, there is a case for actually using this time to put in a bit more thinking and a little less doing. A time to stop betting on volume and double down on value. A time to do less, but do higher impact things. A time to energize your people by encouraging them to think creatively instead of just pushing for more and more numbers (contacts, leads, output, etc.). A time for “The Freedom of Less.”

Think about it for a minute. The overwhelming volume of information, interruptions, and alternatives makes standing out harder. To try to get noticed, we amp up the volume. Some may even use tools like ChatGPT to aid in this acceleration. But the end result is an even more overwhelming volume of sameness.

And it is not just the same information, it is information targeted at as broad a swath as possible, hoping that someone who cares might take notice. Years ago, studies showed it took a minimum of 7 touches to get attention. I seem to recall newer studies that have raised that number greatly (but I can’t find it in the volume of information that is out there).

But I think that misses the point. 7 or 70 touches of sameness, of messages that are all about you and don’t connect with the customer and inspire them to think, feel, or act is just 7 or 70 moments of more meaninglessness. When everyone is stuck in the More game, your customers are more likely to miss important information than notice it. It is bordering on (or maybe not even bordering on) madness.

There is an alternative that is better, but not easier.

Take the time to truly target ideal customers. Be more thoughtful and creative in seeking to create what Gartner calls “Catalytic Brand Experiences” – Experiences than Inspire. Research shows that one catalytic experience has more impact that just about anything else you can imagine (and that the volume of experiences with a brand have minimal impact on loyalty). It is not the volume of experiences and touches that get you noticed; it is the impact of an experience that connects with an individual emotionally and meaningfully.

If you have laid off the workers that were there for the volume, don’t ask the folks still there to do even more. Ask them to be more focused and more creative and more targeted. Thinking more, prepping more, but actually doing a lot less. More time thinking, more time focusing, less time just doing. “Think, Focus, Do.” Everyone should work to understand their customers and prospects to be able to make every connection attempt meaningful.

Think this is happening already? Think again, or just look at your e-mail, your span folder, or your LinkedIn connection requests. I’d venture a guess that 99% of them make no meaningful connection. It’s been a while, but I could probably do a #FridayFails post almost everyday just on the messages I get.

Imagine your peoples’ reaction when you say, “We are actually going to ask you to do less, while we all work together to get better results from what we do. Value over volume.” (Oh, and make sure you adjust metrics to reflect this as well.)

There are some voices that have always been on the less path:

But despite these voices, the Tyranny of More forces us in other directions. We have to break free. Some aspects of doing it (and why it is a better choice) will be shared at a couple of different Gartner events this year.

Hope you can join us for one of the events. But whether you can or can’t, join me in abandoning the “More with Less” Mantra and Move to the “Think, Focus, Do” alternative. You’ll connect more with your customers; your teams will be more committed and engaged; and you’ll stand out from the crowd that is stuck in Tyranny of More.

End the Tyranny of More. Begin the “Freedom of Less.”