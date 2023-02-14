For years, tech providers have debated the question of the need to educate customers. For many, that need meant longer buying cycles vs. finding an educated demand. Even then, the question required context. If the market was established, then education should be less necessary and there should be enough opportunities with others that were more prepared to buy.

But there was a case for education as well:

In newer markets and categories, the only way to get traction is to educate.

For challenger approaches, you have to educate on the insight (not on your products but on the problem)

If you aren’t educating, someone else is and you are fighting from behind.

These debates have continued even as information is more readily available and it is (theoretically) easier for customers to self-educate.

But the old debate misses the modern nuance.

There is a critical education approach that has little to do with products or problems. It is educating customers on how to buy (and what it will take to get value).

We are living in a world where inexperienced buying teams are more the norm than the exception. These teams struggle with understanding how to make an effective decision. They don’t know the steps they have to take or should take. They can’t agree on what they are trying to accomplish.

Worst of all, this is most present as markets mature—the point in time where education became less important in the past.

If you aren’t doing this type of education, you’ll be facing longer buying cycles, more no decisions, and frustrating deployments.

As a vendor, you encounter tons of buying decision processes. Get your teams to dig deep to understand the process and develop a best decision process framework of what the most successful customers do. Spend time with your prospects on that. Help them with the things that are obvious for most accounts and guidance on how to discover nuances that may be company specific. Use problem education and clarification to establish a platform for consensus.

The value part tackles areas of indecision discussed “The Jolt Effect”, building confidence they can change without messing up. It paves the way for stronger arguments to buy and easier paths to value.

Finally, look for signals of those unwilling to take your advice. I’d lay odds you’ll find them in your pipeline report month after month after month beyond the projected close date.

With this in my, here is my education hierarchy

We must educate on how to buy (and get value). We may need to educate on problems (and new perspectives on problems). We may need to educate on markets (particularly for newer markets and categories)–that connect to problems. After we’ve done all those things, then educating on products becomes less important and easier for the customer–they can self-serve fairly easily.

Are you willing to educate? Can you afford not to?