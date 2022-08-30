Comments or opinions expressed on this blog are those of the individual contributors only, and do not necessarily represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management.

Objectives are interesting as they can be described at many levels. A top level objective may have several sub-objectives. The clarity of the objective also impacts the ability to achieve against it.

We also know that conflicting objectives across the buying team is a key driver of regret and delays. With that in mind, I thought it would be interesting to look at the percentage of deals that resulted in high regret based on the primary objective of the purchase, as stated by each respondent. To be clear, we gave a list of potential objectives that I’d call high level broad objectives. Here are the results:

While there is one exception (I’ll address that later), the purchases that were for objectives that technology has been used for for years (efficiency, compliance) sparked less regret or disagreement. Modernization was bar far the lowest. Again, the clarity of the objective makes regret and disagreement less likely.

The objectives more likely to spark disagreement were those where there are likely lots of opinions on how what the focus should be. For example, for the two with highest regret, employee and customer experience, there are a wide range of potential focus areas or the reality that technology alone will rarely address the objective. Many of these are also newer uses of technology, such as creating a digital product or service, that likely drives both new parties to the buying team and plenty of uncertainty that could cloud opinions and create conflict.

The one exception to this story is the objective of growing the customer base. Like the ones with much higher regret, this is not a technology problem alone and there may be many paths. But looking a bit deeper at the data, I did see higher levels of executive engagement for these purchases that for many of the others, which might spark–with good leadership–more agreement on the path forward.

My advice to vendors based on this data is to reinforce the need to work with the buying team to gain agreement on objectives and expectations. But if the objective is higher level with lots of room for interpretation, push harder to get more focus across the team to help them, and you succeed.