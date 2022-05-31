We keep getting closer to the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference (virtual in July). I’ve been working on refining the keynote. We are getting close. So, why not, another song parody. Not sure if this makes followers happy or sad, but it is what it is.
When I published my Regret parody, my daughter openly questioned why I did not, or had not, done one for the Crash Test Dummies earworm (sorry about that for all of you), “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”). The song is not particularly happy, but highlights many situations that lead to bullying and, in my opinion, is making the case that the characters are okay, just different.
I think my daughter suggested it (I’m sure she will explain more fully on Twitter) because of the time our neighbors in New Hampshire created a CD for the father’s birthday that they put in the house speaker system (remember when you needed CD’s for music throughout your house?). Well that CD repeated the song 15 times. It is burned into my memory.
Without further delay, hear are three stories that may hit home for some of you. Hope you can join us in July.
Once there was this team who
Got into a buying cycle and couldn’t chose a tool
But when they finally chose one
Their users had already acquired one on their own
They said it was from when
The buying team ignored them
Once there was this new leader who
Couldn’t get others to buy into his change plans
And when he tried to make them
They wouldn’t buy into it
They’d always done it the old way
Mmm mmm mmm mmm
Mmm mmm mmm mmm
Buying and Regret
Buying and Regret
But the team and leader weren’t sad
‘Cause one group had really bad
Yes, there were more teams who had to all pay a portion and a part
But when, they went to decide
They turned and twisted all of the requirements
They couldn’t quite explain it
They wanted their stuff
Mmm mmm mmm mmm
Mmm mmm mmm mmm
Buying and Regret
Buying and Regret
Ah
Ah
Ah
Ah
Hank, will you summarize the findings from your latest research during the keynote at the upcoming Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference?
Some of us are unable to participate, due to prior commitments in July, and are eager to learn more about where we (collectively) go from here — within the Tech ‘market development’ arena.
That said, I’m seeing a growing sense of urgency that Tech marketers are exhibiting in the meantime. The current economic environment will likely be unkind to those marketers that are stuck in a status-quo go-to-market mode.
Your thoughts?
David