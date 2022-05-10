Last week I shared a little bit of information on my keynote for the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference that is being held virtually in July (more info on the agenda and how to register here).
As I was talking about it with Todd Berkowitz, his immediate thought was, “Can your walkup song be ‘Regret’ by New Order?” I loved the idea (but not sure how walkup songs work virtually), but figured I could take it one step further. Yes, time for another song parody, from one of my favorite bands. Enjoy (for the original – https://youtu.be/71ZHVmSuBJM)
Maybe I’ve forgotten
The options and the steps
for technology we have to buy
It’s a big cause of regret
Delay it for another day
It’ll bring a big change
And someone has to pay
I would like a decision we can call our own
Thorough evaluation of what’s been shown
Agreement on goals would be a start
I would not complain if I can play my part
We seem to disagree
Almost all the time
You want your own stuff
And I want mine
We want a vendor we can trust
But some aren’t what they seem
We ask for specific information
And they seem to hide and scheme
You may think we have a plan
But that’s naïve, please understand
We aren’t certain what to do
Back and forth, we’re never through
I would like a decision we can call our own
Thorough evaluation of what’s been shown
Agreement on goals would be a start
I would not complain if I can play my part
I was the leader
Of the Buying Team
Others overruled us
It made me want to scream
I would like a decision we can call our own
Thorough evaluation of what’s been shown
Agreement on goals would be a start
I would not complain if I can play my part
Just wait till we buy again
It’ll be better they all say
But then the same games are in play
I was the leader
Of the Buying Team
Others overruled us
It made me want to scream
When you hear the actual keynote, let me know which ideas you recognized from the clues in the lyrics. Hope you will join us in July.
