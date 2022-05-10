Last week I shared a little bit of information on my keynote for the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference that is being held virtually in July (more info on the agenda and how to register here).

As I was talking about it with Todd Berkowitz, his immediate thought was, “Can your walkup song be ‘Regret’ by New Order?” I loved the idea (but not sure how walkup songs work virtually), but figured I could take it one step further. Yes, time for another song parody, from one of my favorite bands. Enjoy (for the original – https://youtu.be/71ZHVmSuBJM)

Maybe I’ve forgotten

The options and the steps

for technology we have to buy

It’s a big cause of regret Delay it for another day

It’ll bring a big change

And someone has to pay I would like a decision we can call our own

Thorough evaluation of what’s been shown

Agreement on goals would be a start

I would not complain if I can play my part We seem to disagree

Almost all the time

You want your own stuff

And I want mine We want a vendor we can trust

But some aren’t what they seem

We ask for specific information

And they seem to hide and scheme You may think we have a plan

But that’s naïve, please understand

We aren’t certain what to do

Back and forth, we’re never through I would like a decision we can call our own

Thorough evaluation of what’s been shown

Agreement on goals would be a start

I would not complain if I can play my part I was the leader

Of the Buying Team

Others overruled us

It made me want to scream I would like a decision we can call our own

Thorough evaluation of what’s been shown

Agreement on goals would be a start

I would not complain if I can play my part Just wait till we buy again

It’ll be better they all say

But then the same games are in play I was the leader

Of the Buying Team

Others overruled us

It made me want to scream

When you hear the actual keynote, let me know which ideas you recognized from the clues in the lyrics. Hope you will join us in July.

And, if this is the first time you’ve seen one of my parody posts, here are links to the predecessors:

And yes, I’ll take requests (if I can make it work)–But just the lyrics, no performances.