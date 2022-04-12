A few weeks ago, I shared a post with a compendium of Buying Behavior oriented infographics. At the time, I mentioned that there were two more in the works. Well, they are now available for clients, although we ultimately decided to convert one into a more traditional document format.

The first leverages data from our annual CIO and Top Tech Executive survey. A theme of the study this years was to explore how ready a respondent’s organization was for becoming a composable business. The lead report for our CIO audience was “The 2022 CIO and Technology Executive Agenda: Master Business Composability to Succeed in Uncertain Times.” That report explores the thinking behind Gartner’s research in great detail.

Our new infographic, “Infographic: Use Enterprise Technology Adoption Profiles to Identify Composable Enterprises” breaks things down by our Enterprise Technology Adoption (ETA) profiles. For those that follow this blog and ETAs, it should come as no surprise that the top two profiles for being Composable are Agile Leaders( FID) and Ambitious Leaders (ABD). They are followed by Fast Followers (SCD) and Disciplined Followers (SIR). The Conflicted Laggards (FCM), Reluctant Followers (ACR), and Disinterested Laggards (ABM) trail. I’ve already explored one component of composability in an early post, on appetite for creative change (and Composable Thinking). Gartner also looks at Composable Business Architectures and Composable Technologies. The technology readiness is the dragging point for many organizations, but the business architecture story looks similar to the change scenario as this snippet of the infographic shows.

For those providers pursuing opportunities around composable business, this infographic is a must read to understand the likely readiness of your customers and prospects–pointing out friction points both to winning business and successfully driving value. It can also help you prioritize your pursuits, targeting the orgs best positioned to be ready to move forward with you.

The second infographic, as mentioned as converted to a traditional Gartner format, but with lots of data and graphics–it is called “Identify Organizations Investing in Emerging Tech Using Enterprise Technology Adoption Profiles.” This was from a study last fall focused on (duh) emerging technology adoption. I blogged a little bit about this a while ago, but this report deepens the insight for providers offering technologies that are in the early stages and moving toward more mature markets (get ready for the New Chasm). Some of my favorite findings in this report include a few of the level of funding (means) that different ETAs put into Emerging Tech. You’ll see the Dynamics companies investing the most. The Conflicted Laggards continue to fascinate me. They invested the least of all respondents, but indicated they would have the biggest increase in funding of any group. My guess–it won’t happen to the level they expect. They desire may be there (that flexible planning), but the will to change (Measured) will likely slow them down.

The fact that all profiles are spending money on emerging tech may surprise some, but part of this is that it was the qualification criteria for the study, Plus the tech we studied are at varying stages of maturity. And finally, it illustrates that markets are messy. There may be folks you think of (and we call) as laggards who, for a variety of reasons may invest in technology early in its life cycle. This could be due to business pressures or maybe a passionate, driven individual or team trying to push the organization forward. They may get investment, but it will be hard for them (and you) to get everything they want. And that is reflected in the widely varying approaches, perspectives, and confidence in emerging technology investments.

As with composability, if you are a vendor offering emerging technologies, understanding these dynamics can help you focus your efforts.

Fundamentally, our body of research around Enterprise Technology Adoption profiles continues to grow. The data reinforces the validity and the value of the model. The insights offer opportunities to tailor efforts for maximum results and the ability to “reverse engineer” the ETA of a company by looking at their mindsets and behaviors and aligning them to the various clues from the research.

