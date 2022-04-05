I recently had an inquiry with a client who wanted to know if our buying research revealed what members of the buying team do when they aren’t buying. I laughed a little, but basically answered, “Their job.” It’s pretty obvious, but important to remember. Buying team members are balancing their work on “your opportunity” with a wide variety of other tasks.

In thinking about this, I decided to do some exploration. I started by looking at respondents whose role aligned with the 10 roles that were most likely to be a decision maker on a tech purchase (these also are the 10 roles most likely to have the highest level of authority). Then I looked at how those roles responded to the question “How did the following activities impact the length of time to complete a purchase” with the activity being “Other projects and activities requiring attention of key buying team members.” The options were:

Significantly Delayed (adding at least 1 month to the length)

Moderately Delayed (adding less than 1 month)

No Impact (did not delay at all)

Here is what I discovered:

The chart is ordered by the most likely decision maker to the 10th most likely and it provokes a number of additional questions. But here are some observations.

The role that cited the most delays were Sourcing, Procurement and Vendor Management. This is concerning and reinforces the stereotypical thinking about that function. An earlier study showed that many in those roles are evolving to support new buying models (report done by colleagues for Gartner clients) but this means either (a) it is competing priorities for them–not a great thing considering their responsibility or (b) they can’t get the attention of others on the buying team. If it is the latter, then there is a sign that SPVM still has work to do to evolve their image and gain the respect of their colleagues (and potentially the tech providers pursuing the opportunity).

The second ranked role was the top executive in the group. This is no surprise at all, and probably is about their time vs. that of others.

Finance and Operations come next. For both of these, I’d lean toward their own priorities. These roles are important parts of good decisions (when operations is involved, we see more high quality deals) but they have lots on their plate.

The roles least likely to cite delays were IT management, P&L Center Management, CTO, CIO, and P&L Leadership. These feel like that, when they are involved in big decisions for technology, it is a top priority for them.

For tech providers, it is important to understand these patterns and dig deeper into the cause and effect. Uncovering the other priorities of decision makers can help you recognize headwinds in your opportunity or uncover opportunities to connect your value scenario with these other priorities to get a bigger share of their time. We’ll keep digging in this area as well.

As I’ve been saying, there is lots to explore in the new buying study. Research continues to flow (here is the latest from my colleagues Derry Finkeldey and Neil McMurchy, Tech Buying: Engagement Approaches Buyers Are Embracing, 2022) and I’ll be diving headfirst into some of the most interesting findings in the keynote for our Tech Growth and Innovation Virtual Conference on July 12, “Confronting the Customer Power Paradox. ” You can learn more or register here.