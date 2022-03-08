Upfront disclaimer 1: This post is primarily targeted at Gartner clients that have access to our Tech Buying Behavior Research. There may be tidbits for others (in the snippets of the infographics I share), but I wanted to be up front about the intent.

Upfront disclaimer 2: This is a long post with a bunch of sections, feel free to scan the subheads and then dive in if of interest or move to the next one.

Gartner invests a tremendous amount of resources in researching enterprise buying behavior for technology. That gives us a wealth of data–data that is reflected directly or indirectly in many of my posts. In the past couple of years, we’ve evolved our formats for published research to include infographics. Think of them as a quick way to get a consolidated set of facts on a very specific topics. I wanted to provide a grouped summary of all the infographics about buying behavior to make them easier to discover and provide a bit of context to guide your exploration. There are seven sets/ The best way to leverage this is to find a group of interest and scan some of the content, compare some side by side, etc. These are all quick, data packed reads.

Coming Soon: I’ll open with a preview mention of a couple of infographics that are coming soon. Both of these will focus on sharing data in the context of Enterprise Technology Adoption Profiles. One will look at plans for investing in emerging technologies. The other will look at enterprise readiness for composable business–a big theme across Gartner. Not surprisingly, ETAs reveal a lot. I’ve already shared a piece of the composable story in a previous post. Be on the lookout for these in the next few weeks.

Set 1: A collection of infographics about user behavior: Ideal for software companies for whom getting the actual users of their products to embrace them is critical.

We’ll start with a collection that emerged from our research last year that focused on how users influence technology adoption–with a broad frame on adoption to be not just acquisition (the market view) but also the rollout and use of software within the organization. This research revealed 5 user clusters that have very different levels of influence, actions, and impact regarding software provided to them by their companies or acquired on their own. The clusters were introduced in material published by Craig Roth and Jeff Chamberlain, but we have now added a deeper dive on the three clusters that have the greatest influence on adoption.

Here is a snippet of one of them:

Beyond these there is one additional infographic from this research that explores how Tech Providers Can Manage Negative Software Experiences.

Set 2: Introduction to all of the Enterprise Technology Adoption Profiles. Useful for any org that is considering using, or already using, our psychographic groupings.

The way we determine the profiles is based on a collection of seven questions that explore tech decision making from a variety of angles. We realized that revealing the answer distribution for each ETA would be helpful to get a deeper understanding of the profiles. We decided that a set of infographics would work well for this. The links below are with paraphrased titles.

Set 3: Exploring the Content and Channel Preferences by Marketing Cluster. Must read for clients incorporating ETAs into GTM strategies.

Last year, working with Christy Ferguson, we discovered that the approach to buying was similar for pairs of ETA profiles. We used that knowledge to define four marketing clusters and then created a series of documents that explored how to work with these clusters, but also a set of four infographics that explore the content and channel preferences. I’ve had clients describe this as the foundation of their content strategy.

Set 4: A look at the behavior of buyers of solutions for Industry LOB Needs By ETA. Ideal for vendors targeting LOB functions for their solutions.

Every technology company is encountering broader buying teams as tech gets increasingly intertwined with the business. My colleague, Derry Finkeldey, leads our research efforts to explore behavior where purchases are made specifically to support an “industry aligned” business unit vs. a corporate function (HR, Finance) or the broad organization. We have a new study that will launch soon in this area (so stay tuned for new research later this year), but already have a couple of excellent infographic sets available. This set looks at behavioral differences based on the ETA of the organization. Again with Paraphrased titles:

Set 5 – A collection that explores industry LOB buying approaches more broadly. Also ideal for vendors targeting LOB functions for their solutions.

When working with LOB buyers, it is important to understand what things can move decisions forward, what are key areas of the business cases that are developed, and what are the broad patterns of investment based on the area of the operation. This series will help you do just that.

Set 6 – The Pessimist Buyer Series. Ideal for vendors to understand the uphill battle to win the hearts and minds of enterprise customers.

Pessimism. That feeling that there will be issues and problems before they’ve even happened. You know the feeling. And, for enterprise customers it is fairly rampant, whether for good reasons or bad. Regret related to purchase decisions occurs regularly (and boy do I have a story to tell on this at the Gartner Tech Growth and Innovation Conference (virtual) in July). In this series of infographics we explored pessimism based on respondents agreeing with the statement “We regret nearly every software purchase we make after the subscription agreement is finalized.” Understanding the impact of pessimism is critical for subscription businesses.

Set 7 – A collection of infographics exploring the beginning (and sometimes the premature ending) of buying journeys. Ideal for anyone selling technology solutions.

Our last collection explores buying efforts that occurred during 2019 and 2020. While that is the past, the patterns and approaches are still valued today and can help you better prepare for more effective interactions with customers

There you have it, the Magnificent 7 groups of infographics. Enjoy, and look for more in the future.