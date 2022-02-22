Song parody time. As we continue to review our latest buying data and share it with clients, we see a repeating issue. And that is Surprises. We looked for situations, again, where there were surprise steps in the buying process that team members did not know they had to take (Remember, this is for the biggest technology purchase folks were involved with). For those that met our high quality deal criteria, only 7% experienced significant delays (more than 1 month) and 36% experienced moderate delays from these steps. But for the “non-HQDs” 33% experienced significant delays and 44% experienced moderate delays. This is worse than what we saw last time. I suspect this relates to both the continued democratization of decision making and changing practices related to the pandemic.

But surprises aren’t limited to a company’s own challenges. Vendors play a role to0. We added a new set of questions (actually asking respondents their level of agreement/disagreement with a set of statements) about the transition from buying to owning–i.e. what happened after the contract was signed. The surprise statement here was “There were surprises during implementation that the provider did not disclose during buying.” For our HQDs, 70% of respondents disagreed with that statement. For the non-HQDs, 77% agreed with the statement. 77%!

We’ll be diving into the causes of this, but this led me to wonder. “Who’s to Blame?” Which immediately led my strange brain to a classic (at least in my opinion and that of my high school friends’–shoutout to David Guthrie) B-52’s song – “Party Out of Bounds.” Ultimately, as I look at things, the unmeasured impact of buying challenges is on the morale of the members of the team involved in buying. They spend parts of their work day for months trying to make a good decision only to be confronted by conflict, surprises, and delays. In the time of the Great Resignation, I also would not be surprised if those involved in a frustrating buying experience–both internally and with vendors–might be among the first to go. The difference between effective and ineffective teams is noticeable and fixable. More on that later.

But here you go. “Tech Buying Out of Bounds” (and here is the original – https://youtu.be/tcXMq_DvP6M)