Last year, I blogged a bit about Fusion teams and business technologists. Both of these are key ideas that are emerging and expanding as technology delivery, and decision making, gets more and more democratized.

Both of these contribute to changing dynamics of technology decisions and have the potential to have a big impact on your go to market strategies. Given that, how can you anticipate when an organization is more likely to embrace the Fusion teams concepts.

Drumroll please. Ready for the surprise?

It is by using Gartner’s Enterprise Technology Adoption Profiles (I know regular readers are totally shocked).

Our recently completed CIO and Top Tech Executives study dove into this. We looked at practices that support the ideas behind composable business. Fusion teams is one of them. So we asked the respondents if their org embraced the ideas and use of Fusion teams (with a description you can see in the bottom of the graphic). The results varied quite bit by ETAs.

As you can see, the dynamic organizations are outpacing the others. They understand that technology can have a big impact across the business, whether IT is driving decisions or business is (although we see orgs where business works well with IT being more effective). Others, are more cautious about the changes that Fusion teams bring and are moving a bit (or a lot slower). It is interesting to note (and somewhat reinforcement for our nicknames) that business performance largely follows the ETA model as well. Dynamic companies are more likely to have respondents that say they are outperforming their competition. This could be confidence, but we have seen similar results in many surveys).

The core of this is the same as all my ETA messages. Whether you buy into ETAs fully or not; whether you think your org is ready for them–you can’t ignore the data. At a minimum, please, please, please start incorporating more behavioral and attitudinal attributes into your ideal customer profiles. Think about the behaviors and attitudes that your best customers would likely have, and orient your messaging and engagement strategies around that.

It will make a big difference and it does not have to be hard.

I’ll keep pushing you. The time is always right for this. Get going.