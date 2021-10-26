As I’ve been revisiting “Crossing the Chasm” lately, I got to think about innovation–discontinuous, continuous, etc. For discontinuous innovations, Geoffrey Moore makes the cases that you aren’t going to attract visionaries unless they see the potential for an order of magnitude improvement. Similarly, for continuous innovations, added value is always nice, but it needs to be weighed against the level of change and the potential impact. A great scenario for a two by two:

The matrix is pretty clear–although not that the x-axis goes from High to Low (as lower change impact is better) and starts with advice for customers:

If the amount of change is high, but the potential positive impact is low, why even bother (think about complex system upgrades that don’t add much apparent value)

If the amount of change is low, and the positive impact is also low, then consider these projects when time permits–particularly when they put you in a better situation for other work.

When change is low and impact is high, these are the most invest projects–the quick wins that everyone loves.

Finally, when change is high and impact is high, proceed with caution around managing the change to make sure the value can be achieved.

All of that is relatively obvious and straightforward, but it also guides vendors. Evaluate your innovations:

Bottom Left – Low Potential (Rethink the release)

Bottom Right – L0w Potential (Make the case around indirect value and impact. Use to setup a bigger impact play.)

Upper Right – High Potential (Put the marketing muscle behind this one)

Upper Left – High Potential, but challenging (Focus on buyer and change enablement)

Do you evaluate your innovations on impact and change levels? You should. When change level gets high or expected value diminishes, incumbency gets threatened. As you do these evaluations, make sure you aren’t thinking of the value impact to your organization. Yes, getting all customers on a new release or newer platform produces tremendous value for you, improving supportability, reducing the need to keep investing in the old release, and opening the door for expansion, but if the value to them is low, all you pleading may fall on deaf ears. Then you notify them of end of support, and they search for alternatives accelerates. They may not change vendors, but the trust and energy will diminish.

And it is all about impact and change. These are two questions any product manager or product marketing manager should be able to answer for any product or release.

Can you?