A big theme of my blog this year has been a focus on decision making. Every day individuals and teams make decisions–some simple, some complex. We make so many decisions that many just take it for granted that we know how to do it effectively. Particularly leaders. Unfortunately, that is rarely the case. Experts who study decision making, and/or offer courses in it (I’ve taken courses from Farnam Street and Cloverpop this year), identify a number of common issues that impact decision quality–many of which can be addressed once you are aware of them. I’m going to focus on three.

I’ll also add some context for technology vendors or service providers that are clients of Gartner to illustrate how, by using Gartner effectively and thinking beyond our market influence, you can improve your decisions and the results that follow. Providing insights, ideas and feedback that run from decisions to execution.

Common Decision Issues

Limited Choices – One of the sure fire ways for a bad decision is to limit choices. A decision that is yes/no “should we do this or not” often leads to bad results. The first thing decision experts recommend is that you expand your options early in the decision process–explore other options beyond yes or no. Gartner Context: When considering options for new products or services, markets to pursue, emerging technologies that could impact your business, or go-to-market activites like deman generation, you can reach out to Gartner to explore other choices. Gartner’s advice will be driven by a combination of experience (people who have done the job) and evidence (rich data from primary research, diverse data sources like Peer Insights, and client interactions). These informed choices will provide you with expanded options that may uncover new sources of value. Confirmation Bias – As decision choices are narrowed down, it is easy and very human to fall into a confirmation bias trap. Teams seek out information that supports their preferred course of action. Forcing yourself to consider other options and acquire the data, or proof, broadly is critical to a stronger decision. And you want to do this fast–being thorough in decision processes does not mean you can’t be nimble. Gartner Context: Use Gartner analysts as an extended member of your decision team, albeit as a “voice outside the room.” Share the options you’ve considered and the path to your current preference. Be open to analysts both helping to identify additional perspectives to consider or to provide data and evidence to support your choices. Ideally, you’d combine some exploration of the research available to you with live interactions throughout the process. This approach helps strengthen positions and reduce the risk within decisions. Communications and Follow through Breakdowns – Once a decision is made, it is critical to get others on board. This involves both clear communication of the decision and an action plan to execute the work that follows. Under communicates decisions often languish and the momentum and value of the decision is lost. Additionally, changes in market dynamics may require some tweaks, adapting execution efforts while still driving the decision forward. Gartner Context: As you develop execution plans and content, use document reviews from Gartner analysts to refine the plans, continuing with that voice outside the room approach. Schedule checkpoint meetings to explore if there are market dynamics that analysts are seeing that you should be thinking about.

Good decisions…and effective execution…are core to business success. Having a team of decision advisors available for the vast majority of the strategic and tactical decisions you need to make provides a lot of potential value. If your working with Gartner, the value if there for the taking. If not, consider it–or find your own external decision advisors and use them frequently.

Yes, Gartner has a lot of market influence and that can drive a lot of value for your business. But the most value comes when you think beyond influence, and let Gartner act as your in the moment decision advisors.

From Informed Choices to Nimble Decision Making to Adaptive Execution give us a try as the voice outside the room–a voice based on experience and research driven evidence that helps you derisk decisions and optimize the execution behind them. Decision2Execution–an approach with so much potential value it is worth showing the graphic twice.