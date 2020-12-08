As the crazy year that was 2020 winds down, we are in the midst of the holiday season. Everyone needs gift ideas, right? So let me offer one.

Insight sharing. This is a gift you can start to give right now, and develop a habit to do in continuously throughout 2021 (and beyond).

First some context.

One of the areas that is drawing lots of thinking among our teams at Gartner is the challenges that organizational silos bring to effectiveness for all groups, but a big impact on marketing, sales, and customer success. Others, like Maureen Blandford (book coming) are also thinking about. And, let’s be honest, its a discussion that never seems to go away. It is not limited to customer facing groups, but extends everywhere in the organization.

At the same time, we are in an era where the opportunity to collect, analyze, and leverage data is greater than it’s ever been–and the opportunity continues to grow. Generating insights from the data whether that be big, small, real-time, anecdotal, or anything else is not always easy, but when you get them, they are of great value.

Unfortunately, what happens all to often is the use of that insight gets trapped within the function you are operating in. We aspire for more, but then we get hung up on silos and reporting structures and all kinds of both legitimate issues and weak excuses.

I have an imperfect answer. It’s a bit of a “culture hack.” My gut says it could make a huge difference, but it is not about formal processes, reorganization, or structured metrics and visible “credit.”

Offer the gift of your insights to others. Not others within you group and team–but to others outside of your team. Here’s how.

When you get an insight, leverage the heck out of it. Meanwhile, either immediately or soon after, pause and think for a minute—what other groups could benefit from this. Find someone in those groups and offer the gift of your insight.

That’s it. It’s that simple. Now, maybe they will start to do the same, but even if they don’t, don’t let it stop you. For example, let’s say you discover that a cadre of customers all get stuck in the same area of your interface. As a customer success manager, you help them find workarounds and they get past it. But you have insight that your products teams could use. Share it with someone.

Or, you discover some information from someone like Gartner, and maybe someone like me, that reveals that certain organizations have a attitudes that shape how they buy. You leverage it to tailor messaging, now share that insight with the product team to think about how that could change product strategy and with sales teams to tailor their specific opportunity pursuits.

See what I mean. As I say these things, they seem pretty obvious and I’m willing to bet most of yours will be just as obvious. But the reality is the sharing of this type of stuff often happens inconsistently, if at all.

You can change that. Start a sharing revolution at your organization. Don’t ask for permission, don’t ask for process, don’t ask for recognition. Just do it.