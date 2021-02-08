Tune into: Cloud Enabled Networking

I did hesitate to start my first blogcast with the title of a 1979 album. But he who does not understand his genesis (hint), will have difficulty understanding the future. That “third” out of the …and then there were three… is in the context of cloud computing of course the network. Thanks to Software Defined Networking running on cloud servers, most network service can – over time be consumed, allocated and even paid for on-demand and as-a-service, just like we nowadays do for cloud compute and cloud storage capacity.

It took a few years, but the many investments in Software Defined Networking aquisitions we saw a few years ago, are starting to pay off in the form of virtualized fixed and mobile services, including the much expected and somewhat hyped arrival of 5G and edge computing.

A major reason for the interest in networking services still is that networking and communication costs a relatively large percentage of global IT spend. Of the total 3.6 trillion dollars IT spending in an overall declining 2020 market about 37 % is spent on Telecom Services ( other categories are software 13%, hardware 23% and IT services 27%) .Any development that influences such a large part of the total IT spend can count on great investment from vendors.

The big advantage of a “software defined” network – just like any other type of “software defined” infrastructure – is that it no longer consists of dedicated and proprietary hardware boxes with names such as firewall, load balancer, router, etc. If an organization tomorrow suddenly needs twice as many firewals than load balancers ( or vice versa ) , they can do such through software. And as everything that is controlled by software, this can be done fully automated. For end-users , this move to cloud based networking can have major advantages, such as reducing the time needed for the network to be (re) configured from days to a hours, or even shorter.

Infrastructure as a Service already allows smart applications to allocate the required storage and compute capacity in a flexible and dynamic manner, and this is now rapidly also becoming feasable for the networking. This softwareisation of the network also is leading to a consolidation of traditionally seperate network and security offerings into a new category of more integrated solutions, such as SASE, which despite the sassy name, simply is yet another acronym (be it with 4 letters), namely Secure Access Service Edge.

Ironically for many organizations this whole transition form traditional fixed infrastructure to IT deliverred “as a Service” started with giving up their traditional – fixed line based – Wide Area Networks, and replacing them with shared, packet-switched networks . Networks that were based on X.25, a technology first defined in the Orange Book from 1976, three years before this classic Genesis album that named this blogcast came out.

…And then there were three… (1978) was the ninth studioalbum of the English band Genesis. The title refers to the three remaining band members. The melodical “Follow You Follow me” is one of the more well know tracks.

Links:

This blogcast on cloud enabled networking is an update of an original Tune in to the Cloud blog post