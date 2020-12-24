Tune into: Podcasting

Podcasting is hot. Red hot. Some expect podcasting to shake up the media industry as fundamentally as cloud computing shook up the IT industry. So a podcast version of Tune into the Cloud, a music inspired cloud blog, seemed a no brainer. Were it not for the fact that including specific songs in a podcast is not trivial from a legal and copyright perspective. I would go as far as to say it is jstill as complex as trying to build a business importing Karaoke machines and bundling them with popular local music on VHS tapes in the nineties (trust me , I tried).

But as always, complexity and difficulty for one can spell opportunity for another. And in this case Spotify stepped up to the plate by offering the possibility to use songs from their vast catalog in any podcast, as long as it is distributed exclusively on the Spotify Platform. Now, personally I am generally not a big fan of exclusive arrangements, but am rather a big fan of free (as you will have heard by now, I am Dutch). So I signed up with a free account to create this first Blogcast.

A blogcast is a little bit less informal than a classic podcast. It wont feel like sitting with (distant) friends around the kitchen table and listening to them chitchat away about variety of related topics. Think more of listening to a short Sunday column, read out to you as a conversation starter over the breakfast table. Over time the Tune into the Cloud Blogcast may very well turn into more free form chatter with guests and regular agenda items, and thus follow in the footsteps of some of the early pioneers of the cloud computing podcast genre such as the one and only original “The cloud computing podcast” and the still running “The CloudCast”.

But first we will turn to the current library of cloud topics and tunes, and render them as integrated audio experiences. With integrated basicaly meaning that each podcast will end with a song, either the full song for premium subscribers to the mentioned distribution platform or a 30 second clip for the rest of the audience. Today’s warm up clip “Thank you for the music”

[…]

Ok, I am sure that at this point your expect to hear ABBA blast over your speakers or earpods, and it literaly did blast. Balancing volume across different clips apparently is still an art rather than a science. But beside that smal snafou, it also did not last (might have to do with the fact I am not actualy based in one of the countries this function was released so far). And you can fool some website some of time, but … etc. So instead there is a good old link in show notes, right below this. Unexpected benefit of this, this podcast, or Blogcast now plays on most regular podcast players.

LINKS:

Notable Cloud Podcasts:

www.thecloudcast.net/

Honourable mention: Cloud Computing Weekly Podcast (up to 2017) By David S. Linthicum

Gartner.com/en/podcasts/thinkcast

Used Podcast Platform :

Anchor.FM (production)

Anchor.FM (distribution)

Audacity (recording)

Social Media Policy of my Employer

https://www.gartner.com/en/about/policies/gartner-public-web-participation-policy