I get it – everyone wants to be more “data-driven”. We’re just not very good at using data to find high priority target accounts.

Many organizations looking to improve pipeline generation have taken steps to define their Ideal Customer Profile, or ICP. This is great! When you focus on accounts with a higher likelihood of winning and the ability to drive higher value deals, pipeline quality improves. That’s smart. Unfortunately, most are doing it wrong.

For example, in calls I have with SalesOps leaders, three mistakes often come up that undermine ICP development and adoption.

Mistake #1: Ideal Accounts are Determined in Siloes

Usually, ICP development is either a marketing-led or sales-led effort. Rarely do both work on it together. Inevitably, this leads to internal disagreement. Marketing may focus demand gen investments on accounts sales already knows are a waste of time. Or, sales has a clear understanding of who they’re prospecting, but marketing isn’t aware.

As a result, the ICP process requires inputs to be collected and debated across all GTM functions who have a point of view. Which accounts engage and convert at a higher rate? Which accounts move through the funnel faster? Drive higher avg deal sizes? Are less likely to churn?

All buyer-facing functions have valuable insights in this process. Sales operations must bring everyone to the table to review the specific target attributes that lead to better outcomes. This cross-functional team will disagree at times. That’s ok. It’s a critical part of the process. You’re looking for general alignment, not tranquility.

Mistake #2: Overweighting Qualitative or Quantitative Inputs

To be data-driven, you need data. Analyzing historical customer and pipeline data is really important. Look to understand where you’ve been successful in the past. Are specific industries a better fit for what you provide? What patterns can be found in your historical data that help to identify the profile attributes of companies that have been your best customers to-date?

However, historical data has limitations. Buyers change. New competitors emerge. Markets shift. Past success may not be your best bets in the future. This is why human feedback, in addition to historical data analysis, is critical.

For example, sales reps who talk directly with prospects and customers have priceless insights. Yes, they can suffer from recency bias. At the same time, they also provide invaluable voice of customer insights and feedback on market movements. Your goal here is to find the right balance between the analytics (what’s the data telling us?) vs what’s been happening in the market more recently, and where does sales believe the best future opportunities are? Discuss, debate and decide.

Mistake #3: Going too Wide

Pressures to improve pipeline volume and quality inevitably lead many to expand the ICP to identify more target accounts to pursue. Unfortunately, this undermines the purpose of having an ICP in the first place.

Remember, the “I” stands for “Ideal”. Who are your ideal potential customers? The purpose of the ICP is to identify the sweet spot within your total available market. Where will you place your biggest bets? The ICP is the catalyst to get the entire organization laser focused on winning a greater share of better fit, higher value accounts.

A good rule of thumb is that accounts that match your ICP make up less than 10% of your TAM. For some companies, this ratio will be even smaller. The point is to bring more focus, more resources, more budget and more attention to winning over ideal customers. When the net is cast too wide, the quality of your prospecting outreach gets watered down, and you’ll be right back where you started.

It’s a Team Game

Shifting pipeline generation to be more data driven will no doubt bring big benefits. Just remember to balance data analysis with human inputs. Include all stakeholders who are involved in pipeline generation. And don’t be afraid of a little conflict to create a better ICP that the entire company can get behind.