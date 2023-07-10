Consumers Are Trading Down and Concerned About Price Increases

By producing private label products for retailers, consumer goods CMOs can focus brand innovation and communication pipeline centered around quality and premium offerings. Use this to better understand how producing private label products can help solve key challenges heading into 2023.

Previously Consumer Goods CMOs have passed on producing private label products for retailer partners. The reality is many consumers are opting to forgo branded products in favor of store label brands as half have traded down in the past year(1). Despite this trend, CMOs most competitive advantage is often overlooked, their supply chain. While supply chain challenges still exist, consumer goods organizations have an infrastructure in place to scale and produce products in the same categories they already have branded products.

CMOs who are revisiting producing private label store brands should not overlook how a well defined strategy can generate brand growth, product line extensions, and better manage important categories. Using the chart below can jump start critical thinking and evaluation needed to determine if private label can help your organizations navigate the price conscious consumer in 2023 and beyond.

How Can Consumer Goods CMOs Leverage Private Label Production With Retail Partners To Solve For Key Challenges In 2023?

Incremental revenue gained from private label brand production can be reinvested into branded product loyalty, awareness, and quality focused messaging. Produces private label products provides quality control and category influence with retail partners. Private Label resources can better identify opportunities for brands and provides first mover advantage against private label capture of additional product lines or offerings. Influencing positioning protects value and quality attributes of branded products and ensure clear distinction between branded products. Scaling product line assortment will enable brand to focus on premium product extensions versus value offerings to protect elevated brand positioning.

How Private Label Helps Solve Top 4 Challenges Facing Consumer Goods CMOs

Challenge 1: Losing Brand Category Share Revenue from private labels can be reinvested into branded product loyalty, awareness, and quality focused messaging. Brand product extensions can focus on premium trade-up lines, unique features, and loyalty incentives which are key motivators to protect brand loyalty.



Challenge 2: Trading Down Brand Loyalists Increase positioning control by working with retailers on pricing and promotional opportunities versus branded competitors. Ensure consistency in quality, value, unique features and usability which are key motivators to protect brand loyalty.



Challenge 3: Brand Positioning Versus Private Label Establish clear ingredient, packaging, or quality differences between brand and private label products to more easily show quality and value to price conscious consumer. Products should capitalize on innovation and unique features which are key reasons consumers don’t trade down.



Challenge 4: Supply Chain Resources For Private Label Scaling smaller private label line assortment will enable brand to focus on premium product extensions versus value offerings to protect elevated brand positioning. This will allow brands to focus on quality and value attributes on products versus relying on promotional and discounting branded product strategy.



Evidence

1 Gartner Consumer Community (n=340, 22-29 September 2022)