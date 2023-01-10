(This blog post is the last installment of a three-part blog series to help FS leaders become better technology buyers.)

Once you’ve defined your user stories (See: 3 Components of Effective User Stories) in your journey toward vendor partnerships, the next step is prioritizing these user stories and driving consensus within the buying team. It’s not possible to build every single user story, hence it’s important to identify the user stories that represent the most business value. To prioritize these user stories, you should as a team,

1. Eliminate poor-fit user stories.

Remove user stories that have incompatibilities with existing technologies and operations or lack clarity in measurements and business value.

2. Map user stories to your firm’s strategic capability and technology roadmap.

Identify user stories that are aligned to your firm’s current strategic goals (1-3 year roadmap) versus ones that reflect longer-term investments (3-5 year roadmap). This will allow you to focus on a smaller number of user stories that address current business goals and needs. As you progress, you can always revisit other user stories further down the road. Alternatively, you may adopt a balanced portfolio approach to determine which user stories to prioritize. You can organize your user stories into 3 different categories. Depending on your firm’s strategic goals and risk appetite, you may determine the appropriate mix of user stories to prioritize.

The Basics: User stories and projects that fix existing capabilities. Differentiation: User stories that build upon your firm’s competitive strengths. Future Innovation: User stories that are in line with emerging technology trends.



Barclaycard adopted a similarly balanced portfolio approach to ensure the appropriate balance between incremental and disruptive technology investments (See: Case Study: Consumer-Focused Portfolio Management).

3. Take the time to educate stakeholders.

Competing priorities and varying levels of business process and technology knowledge can make it difficult for leaders to be aligned on a shared view of opportunities and risks. While it may take some time to educate all stakeholders involved, the investment is worthwhile in order to achieve more-informed decisions. You should ensure that all stakeholders clearly understand the firm’s strategic business goals and the purpose of technology investments. In addition, prior to each stakeholder meeting, presentation decks for the topic of discussion should be distributed well in advance to gather their feedback.

4. Depoliticize prioritization with a decision framework

Maintain decision-making quality and efficiency by creating prioritization procedures and metrics that apply to all stakeholders. This will help you reduce debate and prevent misalignment. Apply a decision framework (See: Gartner’s Prioritization and Decision Framework) to help executives understand where technology investments relate to the rest of the IT portfolio of investments.

5. Take your user stories to vendors.

Tap into the knowledge and expertise of vendors by learning how they’ve been successful in delivering user stories for other firms similar to yours. Doing so will not only help you validate their expertise, but will also help you identify any unrealistic expectations or false assumptions that you may have. Rather than have vendors wade through a series of yes/no questions, ask them to show you how their solutions deliver against your needs through detailed demonstrations.

The above steps are just some of the starting points for FS business leaders to become better, “no-regret” technology buyers. “No-regret” buyers are a distinct minority; they are more disciplined in gaining consensus, more thorough in their approach to developing and agreeing on the business case, and can clearly link investments to desired outcomes. To learn more about how FS leaders can reduce the likelihood of post-purchase regret, you can always schedule an inquiry with an expert to learn more.

Recommended Reading: