(This blog post is the second installment of a three-part blog series to help FS leaders become better technology buyers.)

Technology procurement vendor partnerships traditionally begin with the technology needs as the starting point, which can lead to frustration down the road for many technology users (Read more: 5 Questions for a #noregrets technology purchase).

It’s often tempting for buying teams to move forward with vendor selection once technology needs have been defined. This is because articulating the key business outcomes in detail can be a rather challenging and time-consuming task. However, FS business leaders have the opportunity and responsibility to provide more perspective on business needs and add more value at the beginning of the technology procurement process.

User stories are a powerful way of doing so.

User stories are widely used in IT and are regarded as the best way to capture feature requirements in agile development. It should ideally use simple, non-technical language. More importantly, it reminds us to put users at the center of the conversation.

FS business leaders can use user stories to help cross-functional buying teams start with business outcomes in mind.

The 3 key components of effective user stories are

The “Who” This is where you’d consider the people utilizing the tools in their day-to-day tasks. It helps to differentiate between users as their needs of the system are going to be fundamentally different. For example, users may consist of your frontline sales staff or sales managers. Their daily activities would consist of executing and logging sales activities in a system, they might require a dashboard for activity tracking as well as win/loss rates to improve productivity. In contrast, the Head of Branch Sales is responsible for setting the team’s sales strategy, he or she will require a system that provides timely business intelligence such as conversion rates per region or location, cost of sales, and other sales productivity information. Creating this distinction helps leaders understand the different user needs and is critical for understanding the day-to-day considerations of using new technology.

The “What” This includes the action that you need to take or the capabilities you will need to build to achieve the intended outcomes/business goals. The “What” may entail technology capabilities, but it is not entirely necessary. This is where you should go beyond technology to consider the underlying people and process changes required to help you deliver these capabilities. For example, “I want to identify customer segments that are underserved by integrating disparate data sources so that I can build more innovative products and services.”

The “Why” Here, leaders should focus on the desired benefits for the business as a whole, and measures of success. Having a clear goal helps prioritize technology solutions based on the value they can drive. This is also where you’d identify the metrics and measures of success. For example, revenue generated from underserved customers or customer satisfaction scores.

User stories will help create more focus on the desired value of the proposed technology investments. While the process of constructing user stories may raise more challenging questions to articulate an answer, this process will help to buy teams reduce their overemphasis on a single vendor’s functionality and reduce the risk of complications further down the line.

