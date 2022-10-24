(This blog post is the first installment of a three-part blog series to help FS leaders become better technology buyers.)

Technology Vendors. I get a mixed bag of responses from FS leaders on this particular topic. Sometimes, it’s excitement about the new capabilities that vendors can offer the firm. Most often, it’s a nervous laugh, a sigh of exasperation, and personal stories of how a current partnership with a technology vendor hasn’t met expectations.

“It’s taking way longer to implement this.” “Expectations are not being met and vendors aren’t meeting deadlines” “We’re currently in the thick of trying to resolve poor decision-making with a recent technology purchase”

With the increasing complexity of technology decision-making, purchase regret is pretty much the common experience. Only 13% of respondents in a recent Gartner survey said that they had NO REGRETS about a recent large-scale technology purchase.

FS business and operations leaders who are increasingly involved in technology purchase decisions can avoid the common pitfalls and buyer’s remorse by asking these 5 questions before engaging with a technology vendor:

1. What is my firm’s strategic technology roadmap?

Firms tend to have a dizzying array of technologies and siloed efforts around technology purchases. FS leaders heading up technology purchases should first understand the enterprise-wide technology vision and roadmap, obtain a baseline inventory of in-house tools, rationalize redundancies and standardize the use of fewer tools, all before determining where technology vendors fit in the firm’s technology ecosystem.

2. What are the limitations of the firm’s existing purchase process?

There are a few primary ways firms are introduced to vendors and each has its limitations. First, the conventional RPA process only assesses technology solutions based on their features and functions resulting in the common mistake of a technology-first vendor selection process. Next, vendor product demonstrations, while entertaining, do not provide a true representation of a vendor’s capabilities. Thus, increasing the risk of misalignment between what the firm needs versus what is purchased. FS leaders should understand the limitations of their current processes, and supplement them with practices that provide a business-outcome-focused approach.

3. Do I have a well-defined scope and understanding of my business needs, the users, and measures of success?

Firms tend to adopt a technology-first approach in the purchase process. Before engaging with vendors, FS leaders need to clearly articulate the business outcomes, the capabilities required to achieve these outcomes, the measure of success, and the distinct needs of users. In short, FS leaders should place user stories at the center of technology conversations.

4. Have we involved the relevant stakeholders in the purchase process?

Delayed purchase or poor implementation is a common experience when leaders fail to involve the right stakeholders in the purchase process. FS leaders heading up technology purchases should incorporate the perspectives of Risk & Compliance, IT, Operations, and potential users across various lines of business in the purchase process.

5. How do I intend to validate vendor capabilities and expertise?

A 10-minute slick product demonstration should NOT be the final deciding factor in your purchase process. Product demos are simply sales tools scripted in sterile environments that highlight the solution’s core features and functions and provide limited insights into how they would actually work within the complexity of your organization. FS leaders should validate the expertise and capabilities of vendors by asking about:

Customer references How they’ve been successful with other clients with a similar technology ecosystem. Level of training and support provided to clients A demonstration of their capabilities through a competitive POC.



As FS leaders continue to accelerate their technology investments, the need for vendor partnerships will continue to grow. They can avoid the common pitfalls and blindspots of technology purchases with a more structured and rigorous buying process. Stay tuned for the next installment on “How User Stories Drive Better Technology Purchases”

