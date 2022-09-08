Gartner’s home for unconventional, speculative and futuristic research
The mission of Gartner Futures Lab is to prepare you for uncertainty by exploring new ways of imagining the future. By starting with the question “what if…”, we help you determine your uncharted next mission-critical priorities.
Here you find an overview of the latest Gartner Futures Lab research.
Asking “what if…” starts with rethinking “conventional wisdom,” which is the core of the Maverick program.
- Maverick* Research: Push Yourself to Think Beyond Conventional Wisdom
- Expert Insight Video: What is Maverick* Research?
- Maverick* Research: Expanding on Edgy Ideas
- Maverick* Research: Treat Climate Change as the Biggest Business Opportunity Since the Dawn of Time
”What if …” disruptions force a re-evaluation of best practices and your way of working
- Brave New Worlds: Tapestry of Trends 2022 by Gartner Futures Lab
- Maverick* Predicts 2022: The Future According to Gartner’s Unconventional Thinking
- Future of Work Trends: A Gartner Trend Insight Report
- The Future of Customer Service and Support: Emerging Trends Through 2025 and Beyond
- The Future of Data and Analytics: Reengineering the Decision, 2025
”What if …” disruptions force a re-evaluation of best practices and your way of working?
- TBD
”What if…” the future of organizations must be reimagined?
- Gartner Global Scenarios: Scenario Planning Resource Center
- Maverick* Research: 23 Stories From Planet B
- Bridge the Gap Between Climate Catastrophe Scenarios and Net Zero Emissions
Meet the Gartner Futures Lab team
- Frank Buytendijk, Co-lead, Distinguished VP Analyst & Gartner Fellow
- Marty Resnick, Co-lead, VP Analyst, KI Leader
- Lizzy Foo Kune, Co-lead, VP Analyst, KI Leader
- Dan Berman, Sr. Writer
- Kelly McCarron, Sr. Program Manager
- Chris Howard, Executive Sponsor, Global Chief of Research
- or email our mailbox: Gartner Futures Lab