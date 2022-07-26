Excellence in employee experience is an ongoing challenge for Communicators: How do we truly strengthen employee connection to our company and drive business goals? Every year we ask communicators around the globe to showcase how they are innovating in this area, and succeeding. Once again, this has been a fascinating category for Gartner Awards submissions.

So, what was different about Excellence in Employee Experience in 2022? Whereas previous entries focused on different kinds of ways to strengthen the employee experience, this year we found entries to be centered on digital tools. How do we develop an all-encompassing intranet that truly engages our employees? What should the digital workplace look like? These were the kinds of issues we found Communicators trying to solve. All in all, it is clear that Communications teams are shifting the employee experience online and focusing on creating a more holistic digital employee experience.

Keys to Success

So, what was key to success? The two runners up and the winners were selected not only for improving the employee experience, but for the evidence they provided of their success. Measurement was key. And when it comes to measurement these needed to be tangible metrics, such as, impact on employee engagement or performance. That way, Communications teams could clearly show the impact they were having on the business.

For example, Highly Commended, went to Concentrix Philippines for their #WorthTheShot COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Not only was this a well-planned and implemented program to drive up awareness of vaccinations, but they measured their impact on the actual take up of covid vaccinations – a clear indicator of their success. This meant they could share impressive results which were achieved via a number of different activities, all delivered in a well-structured and focused plan.

The Winner, however, was awarded for their culture rollout scheme. Again, culture has become a huge focus area since the onset of the pandemic. As hybrid work is here to stay, many organizations are grappling with a two-tiered culture: those who work remotely, and those who work on-site. What we liked about Medronic’s culture rollout, to create a more cohesive culture in the organization and drive performance goals, was how they incorporated research into every step of the process. They identified different personas for employee groups and drafted out a learning journey for each, enabling them to map out the different stages of learning for employees around the company’s cultural traits. This organized and targeted approach to developing their culture meant they really stood out as leaders in employee experience.

So it has been a year of innovation in digitalization, targeting our audiences in new ways, and of course, helping our employees stay safe in the pandemic. Communications teams are also succeeding more and more in finding tangible measures of success that link their achievements to business outcomes, highlighting how they are key players in driving business results. We would love to hear how you are achieving ‘Excellence in Employee Experience’ and invite you to submit your successes in the 2023 Awards!

For more information on these and other Winners of the 2022 Awards, please visit our Awards site.