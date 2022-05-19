Following the pandemic, communicators have identified an increasing need for social channels as large segments of the workforce have remained remote. To be sure, these channels do offer many advantages over traditional corporate intranets, namely their ability to allow employees to create groups related to their interests and areas of work, as well as the opportunity to discuss freely with their peers. However, we are hearing from Heads of Communications that getting employees to adapt to these new channels is a key challenge. So what can we do to help transition the workforce to social channels which will enable that much-needed post-pandemic collaboration?

Create personas. Use personas to work out who to target in the business. Who is struggling the most to adopt these new channels? Which segments lack the skills they need to adapt to digital tools? For example, you may find that Millennials are already adopting social channels so you can avoid bombarding them with information about it. Instead, you can segment communications by relevant audience attributes, saving you time and ensuring your messaging is having an impact on the right stakeholders.

Identify champions. Who are your early adopters who can champion the use of social channels? Identifying champions across the business as ‘experts’ will help speed up the transition. You can use your personas to help identify who is already excelling when it comes to social channel adoption.

Highlight benefits over features. When communicating about social channels, emphasize the benefits they will bring to your audience, as opposed to simply promoting the channel features. What is in it for this specific employee to start using a new channel? Your persona work will help you identify challenges your audience are facing in their day-to-day roles. Communicate how the channel will help them overcome those specific challenges. This way your messaging is ‘audience-centric’ as opposed to ‘channel-centric’.

Content selection – Alongside communicating about social tools, think about how to make content sent through the channel more compelling. We need to entice our audience on to them. So if we can solve for challenges in their daily roles, as well as create compelling content that will drive action, our audience will more likely begin to realise the need to change. Additionally, you might consider opportunities to use social channels for sharing content that traditionally has been housed on more traditional channels.

