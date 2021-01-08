What are the most sought-after roles in your marketing team in 2021? I’m going to guess that they include some of the following:

Marketing data and analytics

Digital strategy and execution

Multichannel marketing

Content strategy and execution

How do I know this? It’s more than an educated guess. First of all, I spend a lot of time looking at the org charts of marketing organizations of varying industries, shapes and sizes. Gartner also has data on the state of marketing talent, such as “In-Demand Competencies for Strategy-Oriented Roles in Marketing” (requires subscription).

The above roles undoubtedly reflect strategically important marketing capabilities. The trouble is, they’re also universal. Gartner data continues to tell of a talent challenge within marketing. Simply put, there’s greater demand for some roles, for example, data analytics, than there is supply. That data scientist role you’re trying to recruit – your direct competitors are trying to recruit them, as is almost every other marketing organization.

Apply Marketing to Marketing Recruitment

The marketing talent challenge is made more, erm, challenging by poor recruiting tactics. Marketing leaders often fail to appreciate that the job description is a piece of marketing. I see so many job descriptions that are generic lists of tasks and responsibilities. They undersell the attractiveness of the prospective employer. They focus on long lists of deliverables rather than homing in on capabilities and competencies. And, worst of all, they’re poorly targeted and dull.

I could expend a lot of words defining the difference between good, and bad recruiting tactics and job descriptions. But brevity is my new year’s resolution (it won’t last). So, here’s a handful of key tips to restart you recruiting efforts in 2021.