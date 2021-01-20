Loyalty programs can also help organizations weather choppy waters on the acquisition front. For example, Ulta Beauty, which operates a highly-successful loyalty program—loyalty members were responsible for over 95% of the company’s revenue in Q3 2019—witnessed a 4% decline in Ultamate Rewards members in Q2 2020 amid store closures and lower marketing spend. Nevertheless, the brand leaned on personalization and loyalty features in its app, including rewards tracking and unique offers, to make incremental gains among its existing audience even while progress with new memberships stalled.

These more customized app features appear to have resonated with members; despite the slight dip in memberships overall, the brand saw a 68% increase in app downloads and a 25% increase in monthly active users in June 2020. By centering their platforms around customer-first features, brands like Ulta can extend the value of their existing digital audiences as customer acquisition and in-store retail remain uncertain.