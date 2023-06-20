The corporate world is abuzz pondering the use cases, risks, and other implications of generative artificial intelligence (AI), and corporate communications leaders find themselves at the center of this hot topic. We recently convened a group of communications executives to understand their perspective on the rise of this technology and how they are considering its potential impact. As one leader remarked, “This moment reminds me of the early days of social media. So many things to be intrigued about. So many things we don’t know. It will be fun to see how it all moves forward.”

In that spirit, I encourage you to read on for the key takeaways from that session and invite your reactions in the comments field.

Communications leaders can use these tools for content generation, particularly for content that is repetitive or generic. This is probably the most obvious use case; after all, tools like the ChatGPT LLM Model are designed to craft messages, which is a major responsibility of professional communicators. Leaders mentioned the potential to use these tools for specific types of communication, such as annual policy statements, general messages about employee benefits, or other “plug-and-play” messages that do not necessarily drive a strategic purpose other than conveying information.

Prioritizing all of the work what lands on their plate has long been a frustration of communications leaders and their teams, and these tools offer them an opportunity to offload some of the less-strategic work that is currently occupying too much of their time. In one scenario, communications leaders could develop tiers of communications, where they commit to focusing on high-value, enterprise-wide activities in the “tier one” bucket and utilize a tool like the ChatGPT LLM Model as part of self-service tools that they offer in lower priority tiers.

Communications leaders can use these tools for content personalization. This came up quite a bit in the discussion, which is not surprising given the limitations of current communications channels and the need to move away from crafting one-size-fits-all messages. Generative AI can help communications leaders move away from one-size-fits-all messages to right-size information for different audiences. One leader also called out the potential to move away from relying on “push” messages so frequently, if these tools allowed for more effective tailoring of content that stakeholders could access more easily on their terms (i.e. through a “chat bot” on their intranet).

Communications leaders have an opportunity to take their seat at the table in developing their organization’s usage of these tools. Most leaders reported being in the early stages of developing a clear corporate policy regulating generative AI, and given that these tools are inherently communication tools, communications leaders should be well positioned to inform the creation of the policy and then take the lead on equipping other leaders and employees to use them effectively. They can also help to manage the change communication strategy when rolling out these tools to employees and external stakeholders.

Communications leaders (and corporate leaders in general) are definitely considering the risks of these tools. They expressed worry about the open-ended information sources that these tools draw upon to create content, the potential for misinformation to spread easily, deep fakes where someone could imitate a CEO message, and ever-present security issues. On a more personal level, they also shared a common reaction among communications professionals about feeling anxiety that the tools could replace the necessity of their jobs, primarily in creating content.

With all of the potential, the risks, the rewards, what is a communications leader to do? As a first step, we encourage you to stay up-to-date with Gartner resources on this blazing hot topic and set up time to speak with an expert to discuss what this could mean for you.

Related Resources:

How Could Communications Leaders Leverage ChatGPT Today?

Podcast: Who’s Afraid of Generative AI? — With Nicole Greene