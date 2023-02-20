Billions of Machine Customers are headed your way. Will you be ready?



A few leading companies have already deployed Machine Customers. Others are planning for a future with them in it. We believe this is a new business growth megatrend that will gather momentum through this decade.

For the last four years, I have had the honor and privilege of working with Gartner Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow (and my friend) Mark Raskino. We have turned over seven years of research on Machine Customers into a provocative and practical book on preparing for a world where your best customers may not be human. When Machines Become Customers is now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/68bW1Gm. We worked on the book during the global pandemic and used that uncertain time to interview over 40 business, technology, and academic leaders and complete the bulk of the writing. While this is my first book, it is Mark’s third for Gartner (Mastering the Hype Cycle, Digital to the Core). His clear understanding of the book development process was a marvel to watch. I was a willing Padawan learner to his Jedi Knight. And learn I did.

We strongly believe this concept is a game changer for business, which is already happening today.

Over the coming weeks and months, we’ll share more Machine Customer insights from the book – examples of who they are, why they are important to the growth of your organization and why they are important to you personally.

I hope you enjoy reading the book as much as we did writing it.





Learn more at Gartner.com or watch the free Gartner webinar Your Next Growth Opportunity: Machine Customers