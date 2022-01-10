Executives involved in Customer Experience have a lot to deal with in 2022.

Rapidly changing world events, such as geopolitical shifts, environmental and societal disruptions, and COVID-19, continue to drive significant changes in both consumer and customer needs and behaviors. These changes have caused buyers to use and accept more digital channels. Buyers also now expect a more B2C-style experience in their working lives. Access to information has never been easier, yet people struggle with the volume of data. Technology now enables small companies to compete like big companies and vice versa, resulting in a more dynamic approach.

So, what can you do to start to deal with all these disruptions?

Gartner has published its first set of CX predictions exclusively for executive leaders. We predict that in 2022 and beyond, leaders involved in CX must consider four broad trends and then redesign their response strategies to drive a relevant and positive customer experience by:

Increasing the capability for customer empathy at all levels of the organization . Customer expectations are changing rapidly, and companies need to respond to maintain and improve customer experience (CX) quickly. This means placing a renewed focus on trust and empathy to cement the role of suppliers and service providers as trustworthy in the customer’s eyes.

Harnessing knowledge from an expanded set of continuous VoC inputs. Technology is changing the collection of voice-of-the-customer (VoC) data . Companies are expanding beyond traditional surveys to include insights generated from indirect data, turning contact center communications and other customer interactions into knowledge of customers’ emotions, context, and experiences.

Redesigning self-service channels based on new customer need. Increased process automation and the development of more sophisticated self-service capabilities are driving greater customer data availability and deeper customer analytics.

Linking the outcomes of EX to CX. Employee experience (EX) improvement is expected to significantly contribute to an organization's ability to win internally (attracting and retaining top talent) and externally. Top organizations we talk to recognize a symbiotic relationship between CX and EX.

Failing to understand changing customer needs can lead to a poor CX or even loss of the customer. Organizations must reexamine and accelerate how they listen, adapt, and respond to these changing needs to drive CX excellence.

To see the complete list of Gartner’s Executive-level CX Predictions for 2022, Gartner clients can read our new report: Predicts 2022: Executives Must Shift Greater Focus to Customers and Employees to Drive Growth