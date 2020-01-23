What Leading in a Digital Society Means

by Don Scheibenreif | | Submit a Comment

Last month we published Winning in the Turns — Leadership in a Digital Society: Key Insights From the 2019 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Keynote . This is our annual summary of key ideas and recommendations from our IT Symposium Opening Keynote. The note caps over 9 months of development, writing, presentation production and delivery at nine venues all over the world. It is a massive undertaking, and I have had the privilege of leading the content process for the last three years.

Continuing Gartner’s Story on Digital Business

This year’s keynote picked up where last year’s Keynote, From Digital Transformation to ContinuousNext: Key Insights From the 2018 Gartner Symposium/ITxpo Keynote left off. We covered topics on CIO decision making, CIO leadership, Customers, and our emerging Digital Society. Winning in the Turns is a wrap-around idea: how geopolitical changes, economic shifts and the emergence of digital giants can disrupt an organization’s momentum on its digital business transformation journey. Preparing for these turns positions an enterprise to be competitive.

Concepts New and Updated

Part of the fun developing the Keynote is showcasing our best thinking for clients. In this year’s presentation we highlighted these cool ideas:

TechQuilibrium : Think of this as an organisation’s technology equilibrium. TechQuilibrium is that balancing point where the enterprise has the right mix of traditional and digital capabilities and assets to power the business model needed to compete most effectively in an industry that is being digitally revolutionized. Every organization and every industry will have a different point. The key is to find your balance.

Check it Out

If you are looking for inspiration as you make your way in to 2020, then check this out. If you are not able to read the research note, you can view a recording of our Orlando presentation on Gartner’s Facebook page. There is also an interview we did on LinkedIn that also recaps some of the key messages.

Winning in the Turns is more that preparing for downturns. We think these ideas offer opportunities for clients to prepare for turns you can’t even see yet.

