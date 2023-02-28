You probably do, even if not directly! The finance leader is a particularly interesting business buyer because they wear multiple ‘hats’ in the buying process. Sometimes they are buying for the finance function. Sometimes, they are buying to solve finance department problems or achieve finance goals. Other times, they are overseeing the use of the organization’s money in tech purchases for other departments.

In fact, in our recent survey of business buyers (see my post last week), we found that the average finance buyer had a distinct profile from buyers in other corporate functions. Finance buyers were significantly more likely to be involved in evaluating or selecting providers for non-tech purchases. They were also significantly more likely to be responsible for setting business objectives in their department, or for the enterprise, than other function excepting Sales. Not surprisingly, they were also significantly more likely to use a company-wide finance process to quantify the impact of their software purchase.

So, it is important for Tech providers to understand the role of the finance leader. Particularly when operating amidst economic constraints, the finance leader is likely to be involved in most tech purchases. So it makes sense to understand their mindset and the lens through which they will be assessing technology investments.

If you want to understand more about finance as tech buyers…

Good news! Garrett Astler recently joined the Tech Buyer Behavior team — welcome, Garrett! He helps tech providers to understand the finance leader and function as a tech buyer. Garrett has just published on some of the headline findings of our business buyer survey for finance. (Gartner clients can see Quick Answer: Which New Software Purchases Are Making an Impact for Finance Buyers? or Top Objectives Driving Finance Software Investments as a start).