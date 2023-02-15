First of all, this is more of a ‘customer service announcement’ than a blog post. But it’s one that’s close to my heart as it’s about what I have been dedicated to. As you know, my colleagues, like @Hank_Barnes, and I have been bringing you insight into how tech buyers behave and what tech providers can do to engage them. We know this is important to you.

In the last 12 months alone, Gartner clients have asked us questions about buyer behavior more than 21 thousand times.¹

And we’ve been listening! We are taking much, much further than ever before. Gartner is about to launch a series of research with a much deeper focus illuminating the role business leaders play in technology buying. We’re going to look at who they are, what they want, who they argue with and what drives them — all the things that you’ve told us that you care about.

For years, Gartner has been most famous for understanding the CIO and the technology domain. We continue to build that out with new tech-related roles that we serve and advise. Because Gartner is so associated with the CIO and IT buyers, many people haven’t realized that over the last few years, we’ve acquired and built out a very deep understanding of all the CEO’s direct reports. These includefinance, legal, marketing, sales, supply chain… What we haven’t done until now, was bring that deep understanding of those functions to you as tech providers to help you in your daily work life.

If it’s in your remit to target businesspeople as buyers; if you need to create things that matter to them, and which will work within the environment in which they are already operating and that actually provide a better way of doing those things, we’re now going to shorten your journey to having the insight you need into these buyers.

Our first small step on that journey is a behavioral survey of 3,000 senior business leaders in finance, human resources, marketing, sales, customer service & support and the ever-important supply chain function. We listened to these leaders about what is important to them in their functions and what role technology solutions have. We asked them about what matters to them when they’re making tech purchasing decisions, what influences them and how they learn.

To get started, here is just one nugget from that survey: what matters?

Business impact.

(click image to make larger)

Only 2% of the business leaders we surveyed had not attempted to quantify the impact of their business-unit-specific software investment prior to purchase.

Reconfirming again, that you need to understand the business case – the ‘why’ – for your offerings when selling to business buyers (or convincing business stakeholders). This survey also confirmed earlier studies that the budget was more likely to come from outside the function than from within it. Regardless of what you are marketing and selling, and who your primary customer is, it’s more likely than not that you’re going to have to engage with and convince a business leader in that process.

We’re going to be rolling out new research-based assets supported by a new team of experts who have either lived and breathed these roles or served them (and often both). Stay tuned for our business buyer insights research available to all of our General Manager, Tech CEO, Product Marketer and Product Manager clients.

We will bring you some insights by role, week by week, and I look forward to hearing your feedback.

1 Gartner inquiry data analytics