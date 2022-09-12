If you know me, you know I’m on a mission to help tech and services firms engage better with their buyers. And, that is especially those buyers in the line of business. To engage these buyers, it’s critical understand their business context and their missions .

This week, I want to take a sweep of the room where it happens: Operations.

A whole 11% of buyers of technology identify as being in an operations role (see my earlier blog for the chart here.). Over 10 percent! Just like that other significant group, product* or delivery roles that I profiled last week, operations isn’t a homogenous monolithic function. It’s also highly industry specific. In retail, it might be store operations, or channel management. In banking it might be branch operations. And, it might be plant operations in manufacturing. Or, it might be called something altogether different – such as claims management in an insurance firm.

So, if people in operations are all different, what do they have in common? And, what is going to gain the attention of operations-minded tech buyers? In fact, when we asked people in the operations function what their top business priorities were for their business unit in 2022-23, the findings were pretty much in line with other role groups. Twenty-eight percent (the top answer) chose “improve customer satisfaction”, followed by 24% who said “improve product or service quality” and 23% who chose “improve profitability”.

But there were some other things that stood out.

#1 Help them solve their own problems better

We also asked respondents for the top performance metric they personally would be measured on. After productivity and efficiency, the most common answer was a category I call “improvement”. Improvement largely involves problem solving in their organization, aptitude for learning new process best practices and upskilling their teams in the context of overcoming productivity challenges. Clearly, this means having a solid understanding of their operating context – time to choose your focus areas.

#2 Timeliness

The second challenge that came through especially for operations, was timeliness. Operations leaders are charged with getting to results as fast as possible. This means that this is a message that will resonate with this group of buyers.

#3 Know your use case

Buyers in operations roles are significantly more likely than other role groups to evaluate multiple technology solution categories or approaches when considering technology solutions to their problems. (Finding from our 2022 Industry LoB Buying Behavior Study.) This reinforces the need to understand their operating context, and prioritize use cases. You might like to take an approach such as our Value Scenario to drill down on this.

The closer you get to the core of the business, the better you need to understand the core of the business – which in a nutshell means an industry go-to-market. If you’re a Gartner client, I’d recommend taking a look at our Vertical strategy framework to determine if you have the right balance in your industry go-to-market.

* I’m using “Product” expansively to include services/solutions