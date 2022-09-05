Product: An Overlooked Opportunity?

When people ask me about specific roles making tech buying decisions, they usually ask about C-level buyers in corporate roles like Marketing or HR. Yet, our most recent buyer study showed that all those corporate roles together make up for just over 3o% of people involved in tech buying decisions. (See my earlier blog for the chart here.) In contrast, people in product* or delivery roles make up 14% just by themselves. The only single group that is bigger is central IT – clocking in at 18%. So, you might say, there’s a great big opportunity going wanting, right there.

So, what do we know about these people?

#1 Industry-specific The first thing to remember is that Product is the core of the business, so it’s industry specific. It looks different in every industry and sits in a different part of the business value chain. Reaching these people usually requires industry-specific understanding. Product-related roles as tech buyers were most prevalent in our survey in banking and financial services.

Survey Respondents in Product Roles by Industry#

# Data representative of the survey respondents and not the market as a whole

#2 Product Improvement is Table Stakes The second thing to remember is that Product focus for these people is table stakes and more likely to be an assumed, rather than a stated aim. For example, in our survey of industry-specific line of business buyers, the most common top priority across all participants was “improve product or service quality”. When we asked the leaders in product and delivery, their number one business priority was “improve profitability” – by a significant margin over the other roles. Again, this might vary by industry.

#3 Tech is Core Product folk were also significantly more likely to be making their largest investment in technology solutions to achieve their business goals, than other industry-specific roles. In fact, 54% of buyers in product roles were planning to make their largest investment in tech versus an average of 38% across all roles (including product).

Buyers in product roles present a meaningful buying group, but finding and serving them requires industry context and knowledge, and clear industry targeting strategy.

* I’m using “Product” expansively to include services/solutions