We all know that buying teams are changing. Your champions in the buying process are the people who have most to gain from solving their problems. So, who are these people?

Business Unit IT is one important constituency (‘BU IT’ for short). I’ve been running a behavioral survey of business buyers for several years now – qualifying for people only in industry-specific business unit areas. That is, people in functions like “merchandising” or “store operations” in retail, or “policy administration” in insurance, or “production planning” in manufacturing. As we have qualified for these roles, over time, we have seen more and more people respond with titles like “CIO” or “CTO” but who identify their primary function and place in the organization with the line of business area, rather than with Information Technology. Think about IT people supporting the martech stack. This has been borne out in study after study. In our latest one, as I showed in the graph last week (see here), 9% of people involved in technology purchasing decisions or strategy identify as BU IT.

In another study of tech buyers more broadly, we asked who is in the buying team for significant purchases, and, as you might expect, two thirds say that IT folk are part of the buying team. And, when we drilled down and asked for the specific type of IT roles involved, the most common were BU IT people.





So, what is important to know about these BU IT buyers?

The important thing that we have identified in our studies of these buyers is that BU IT people behave more like LOB buyers than IT Buyers in regards to many of their buying behaviors. Their first allegiance, if you will, is to the business unit and it’s goals, rather than to technology. They are more focused on the business – and are involved in earlier stage activities – and they are looking for direction. This may mean you need to engage them earlier, and with a different set of business use-cased focused messages, rather than category or evaluation-focused messaging. In the same buyer survey mentioned above, we found that these BU IT people were most likely to engage with consultants on buying decisions, whereas central IT people were most likely to review analyst and advisor research. Their influencers and go-to sources of information are likely also to be different – not necessarily the usual suspects and big brands. They might engage with really niche firms in their industry or functional area that have really deep domain expertise. This has implications for both your channel and your influencer strategies.

Which are the business units in which you are finding an increasing tech presence?