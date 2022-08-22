Answer: Nearly three quarters of the time!

Most participants in technology buying decisions are now people in business roles (73%).

Our buying data shows that it simply isn’t possible any more to market or sell a deal of any substantial size to “just the IT department” (except in very specific circumstances – mostly where it’s a renewal). Or even to just one department. We’ve observed people from more than 20 different functions serving as decision makers! And, even when you are marketing or selling to a technology-focused person, you could very well be selling to someone who is sitting in a business unit.

In one sense, this is old news (but now substantiated by very new data!). But more important is that old ways of engaging focusing on a single buyer target just aren’t going to work.

The crux: it’s become a whole lot harder to know whom to target.

Whereas before, the offering was the starting point, now the clues about where to engage come from a deeper understanding of the broader reason for the technology — that is, the use case. This means understanding the business context in which your offerings are used. This isn’t any longer nice to have and it’s got to be more than marketing spin — it needs to inform every aspect of how you serve your target customers.

On the macro level, it’s fundamentally important to understand enterprise buying dynamics – do yourself a favor and check out Hank Barnes’ indispensable blog on this topic, if you haven’t already.

At the micro level, it’s also vital to understand the business context of buyers, and one part of this is understanding the functions they fulfil in their organizations. Here, I’m starting a series that I hope you’ll join me for – you can dip in and out as it’s relevant – to get to examine some of these roles a bit better with “Role of the week”.

