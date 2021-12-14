The past two years have reminded us that any barriers between professional/personal, individual/social, are illusory. Covid-19, together with social unrest and the implacable flow of the virtual into the “real” world, have made compartmentalizing life nearly impossible. This meshing together of everything means that traditional, tidy notions of how to lead effectively are obsolete. There are simply no foolproof formulas for leading in a world that’s increasingly unstable, jumbled, and hard to predict. To have any hope of navigating it all, you need a sense of purpose.

Your own sense of purpose and why it matters.

This was brought home in a recent session facilitated by my colleague Mary Mesaglio, Managing Vice President with Gartner’s CEO and Digital Futures group. The title itself, “Personal Leadership: Finding Your Purpose for 2022 and Beyond,” is a reminder of how intertwined your own individual sense of purpose is with how you engage your team. Rethinking and articulating your purpose–something that a lot of people have been doing during the pandemic–not only enhances your own well-being and how you travel through this world, but it’s also essential for exercising empathetic, creative, and compelling leadership at a time that’s starting to look like a transition to a new era.



Feeling exhausted? No wonder.

It’s an age of upheaval. Change seems faster and more disorienting, thanks largely to technology and networked systems. Mary reminded us all to acknowledge something that’s easy to overlook because it’s so ubiquitous: collective exhaustion. Leaders have had to respond, directly or indirectly, to least four broad crises: health (the pandemic itself as well as its impact on employee mental health); economy (now manifesting as labor and market shifts that have yet to fully play out); social justice, spurred by the murder of George Floyd, which brought renewed attention to longstanding racial oppression and inequality; and climate (e.g., fire “seasons” that never end and a relentless onslaught of hurricanes, floods, and other severe weather).

These are not things that we can simply hear about and then change the proverbial channel; they inform people’s day-to-day, at work and at home. Together, these crises seem to have awakened a need among many to reconsider their purpose. Younger staff especially, as well as clients, are bringing new expectations for purposeful communication and action in response. Employees have lived through their own particular pandemic with its unique blend of family, financial, health, and professional stress, all of which was harder to leave at home once home became the office.

Meet the moment with empathy and action (and less corporate-speak).

In this environment, Mary observed, empathetic leaders listen to the emotion behind the words they hear from their teams, not just the words themselves. Empathy is a lot more than just processing what someone is saying. By the same token, “values,” no matter how worthy, are insufficient. Meaningful action, spurred by purpose, is what counts. Hack the culture, Mary advised: make even small, low-effort emotional changes to the daily environment. Ditch corporate-speak and be more authentic in how you address teams.



Turning off auto-pilot behaviors for good.

Reevaluating your purpose leads to reassessing–and changing–other default behaviors besides the language you use. You may conclude that you need to resist the knee-jerk urge to call a meeting whenever there’s a problem. Meetings can be an unimaginative approach to dealing with challenges, and meeting-free “zones” or days may become more common as a response to the burnout, low impact, and lack of productivity that an endless string of video calls engenders.



One particularly insidious default behavior, Mary noted, is refusing to reverse a decision at all costs. Most decisions are actually reversible, so don’t be afraid to own up to a bad decision and walk it back. And don’t be afraid of not having all the information you’d like in order to decide something. After all, isn’t that what Agile is all about? Try pushing decisions to lower levels, democratizing the process and creating greater staff engagement.



Honor employees’ sense of purpose–and harness change.

Help staff by supporting their own journey of purpose. Assist them in identifying their own default behaviors. Coach them to move out of their comfort zones to harness the opportunities inherent in all this change.

And put “transformation” in its proper context. In truth, Mary said, transformation is basically a self-help program for the company, imposed from above–and thus exhausting for everyone who has to implement it. Instead, there are other approaches you can take at a more human scale to help teams adapt purposefully to change. Here are seven:

Be aware of cognitive dissonance among employees faced with radical change. Even though they understand what they’re being asked to do, they can feel extremely uncomfortable with something that goes against what they were previously told. Make changes bite-size from the start so that they’re less overwhelming. Be concrete and prescriptive about the specific things employees need to do differently. Remember that rational arguments for change don’t convince; only emotional arguments move the dial. Model the behavior you want–and let go of old certainties and habits early on. Be sensitive to your choice of words so that you don’t unconsciously send the wrong message. Distinguish between performance and learning zones to take away the pressure; failure can actually be OK.

Take a deep breath. Then take the plunge–into the future.

As we move into 2022, it’s vital to step back, review what we’ve been through, and reconsider the purpose that gets us up in the morning and motivates us as we go through our days.



The same applies to leaders. They’ll be most effective when they define their purpose so that it better harmonizes with employees’ own sense of purpose. That way, we’ll all be able to better navigate the times we’re living in–and support each other in the process.