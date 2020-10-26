The ERP Strategy team has been busy behind the scenes producing some really great notes for you, our readers. We’re excited to share with you what we’ve done recently, and what we’ve got coming up very soon!

In the past few months, we’ve had some very significant notes come out of our team. On my last blog, I was very excited to announce the release of the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. Thank you for reading and responding with great comments, and for your inquiries to ask for more in-depth discussion. Since then, our team has cranked out the following notes:

Paul Schenck led the way with a great note on Change Management relating to ERP. Subscribers can find it here: Lead Change Management for ERP With Gartner’s ESCAPE Model. For anyone who’s sat up at night thinking “How can I easily communicate to my people the amount of change we have to make?”, this note will answer that question.

In September, Denis Torii released a research note that answers one of the most common (and frankly, important) questions we hear from you. The note, What CIOs Must Do to Avoid Disappointing ERP Initiatives, lays the groundwork to make sure that you not only avoid disappointment in ERP, but set your business partners up for success in transforming the business.

October 2020 will be a month to remember in ERP research! Our team released 3 research notes that addressed questions for the present and for the future. Once again, the prolific Paul Schenck produced a note that will have great impact for the present and for the future. The Top ERP Cost Optimization Actions Post-COVID-19: Respond, Recover, Renew is a must read for those application leaders looking at the current state of their ERP strategy and needing a path to move from “Surviving” to “Thriving”.

Yours truly peered into the magical Gartner crystal ball and saw a vision for the future of ERP. What is the future of ERP, you ask? The Future of ERP Is Composable. The recent series of Symposia released the strategic theme of “Composable Business”, and this note reflects that theme while weaving in need for transformation of business processes, integration, data and ERP skills.

Last, but certainly not least, Duy Nguyen produced an absolute “must read” note for those wondering about adoption of SAP S/4HANA. This note, Top 6 Questions Answered About Transitioning to S/4HANA, is essentially a one-stop shop for the most critical questions customers have regarding their own plans for ERP transformation and SAP. This is the note SAP customers need when making plans for the future of their ERP strategy.

In addition to these notes, we’ve added a new teammate. You were introduced to Dixie John 2 weeks ago in our blog. We’re lucky to have her, and she’s hard at work on her own content while also working with us on our next series of notes.

I hope this round up of our recent work provides you with checklist of notes you might have missed recently, and builds anticipation for the next round of notes. As always, we are mining our data, consulting our research, typing madly and peer reviewing each other’s work to produce the answers to your current (and your future) questions. We have great stuff in the pipeline, and you can look forward to our team providing more research round ups in this blog.