“Why You Should Keep the Business Team Around Long After Your ERP Project Go-Live” by Duy Nguyen

by Debbie Wilson

After all my years of travel and talking to customers, I often heard the same common complaint. Once an ERP implementation is completed, organizations often disbanded the business process owners / expert team, and wondered why they can’t add any more value to their ERP and business process optimization. At the same time, business domains and IT leads were continuously developing new ideas and innovations on an adhoc basis that often ended merely as suggestions unlikely to succeed.

At the end of the day, without a structured and well-organized framework and process to capture, evaluate, analyze ideas and turn them into innovations, IT and business leads will continue to struggle. They will spend too much time assessing nonstarter ideas and increase the risk of selecting ideas with a sub-optimal chance of success.

The proper way to maintain the momentum of your business team after Go-Live is to transition them into more or less of an innovation council or continuous modernization team (or whatever the cool name that you can come up with because my bio-clock for creativity was off while writing this). Your organization needs to give this new transition team a purpose, a mission, responsibility, authority, and most importantly, make them feel the pride of leading the company’s innovation culture.

Of course, we all know it is not realistic to ask everyone to submit ideas at any given time or on any subject that may or may not aligned to their areas of expertise. Plus remember, some psychology studies have shown that most of us stopped generating ideas starting at the age 9. In order to bring focus and help the generation of new ideas for innovation, you need to implement a series of innovation campaigns. Each with specific themes that resonate with the targeted audience. Call them Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter campaigns. Assign each a practical focused theme like Operational Optimization and Automation, Business Process Re-engineering for Procurement, Finance, or even try to go maverick on breaking down red tape to improve business processes policies.

Gartner has a number of frameworks and research to help you identify, qualify, quantify, and plan these ideas into useful business cases for ERP? Don’t believe me, check out these links How to Apply ‘Intelligent’ to Your ERP Strategy and Accelerate Your Journey to Innovation Excellence with a Customizable Innovation Framework.

