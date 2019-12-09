“‘Twas the night before ERP” by Paul Schenck

by Debbie Wilson | | Submit a Comment

With the end of the year and holidays approaching, that means one thing for people on big ERP projects…

Presents!?

No, the Jan 1 go-live is almost here! To help celebrate this time of year, here is a new twist on a holiday poem:

‘Twas the night before ERP, when all through the war room

Cutover hours started blurring, and production could not yet resume;

The system was staged by the admins with care,

In hopes that the Sponsor soon would be there;

The users were setup, all provisioned with their roles,

So checks passed from Security for access controls;

Training and OCM had gone well, we had many supporters

Not a transaction was open, not any purchase orders;

Then out in the lobby there arose such a ruckus,

I sprang from my desk to see what was the fuss is.

It was that potential green light that the team needs,

A grand steering committee, full of eight management leads,

The final meeting started, this is what they signed on for

In charge at the front of the room, that is the Sponsor.

Quickly the functional team responses came,

The Program Manager pointed and asked, calling teams by name;

“Now, Training! now, Security! now, User Testing and Integration!

On, Configure! on, Customize! on, Data and Validation!

Long have we toiled, this is our rally call!

Now launch away! launch away! launch away all!”

With project tasks complete, we feel proud,

The system is going up, yes, up up in the cloud;

So up to the cloud the application flew,

With dashboards full of data, reports for the Sponsor too.

And then, joining after beep, I heard on the call

The final data loads were moving at a crawl.

We scratched our heads, thoughts spinning around,

Down from the corner office, the Sponsor came with a bound.

Vendor escalation, he made with a tap on his cell,

Severity 1! An immediate solution is what he would compel.

His eyes—how they squinted, his mouth yelling and agape,

His face red as roses, he’ll get this launch back in shape.

Then he gave a wink of his eye and a nod of his head,

It was then that I knew I had nothing to dread;

So continue he did, writing his board report,

On went the launch; with solid SLA support.

After finishing the last email he had to compose,

It was sent with a click, then up the elevator he rose;

He made one quick call, beeping into the conference line,

A message for the troops one last time,

Out loud he did proclaim, above the buzzing war room hive,

“Happy ERP to all, and to all a good Go-Live.”

This poem was inspired by “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

