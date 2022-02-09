We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Quick Answer: What Skill-Building Techniques Are Software Engineering Leaders Finding Effective?

By Deacon D.K. Wan | February 09, 2022 | 0 Comments

Are you practicing the latest techniques like Online training, Mentorship, Pair work, Hackathons, Communities of Practice to help your software engineering team build their new skills?

 

Published 2 February 2022 – ID G00761736
Analyst(s): Bill Swanton , Mike West , Deacon D.K Wan

 

Instead of hoping to hire people with all the new skills they need, change your approach and start developing existing staff with different methods to get the most effectiveness

 

 

