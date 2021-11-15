Hiring, developing, and retaining talent ranks first among the top three challenges software engineering leaders face today.
Many organizations have difficulties to attract candidates and retain employees, not to mention there are not enough fully qualified candidates to meet this demand. Software engineering leaders must attract and retain talents with a compelling Employee Value Proposition (EVP) , market EVP actively, and create an agile learning and skills development program so they can build teams to deliver digital products and services.
How to Attract, Develop and Retain Great Software Engineering Talent
Published: 11 November 2021
ID: G00758086
Analyst(s): Akis Sklavounakis , Bill Swanton , Deacon D.K Wan