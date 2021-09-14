Applications and software engineering leaders often struggle to select and support Product managers effectively. Start by focusing on the 10 key characteristics with their mindsets and values, and look out for these negative behaviors. Then continue to ensure their success with coaching and communication with business stakeholders
Quick Answer: What Makes a Good Product Manager?
Published: 08 September 2021
ID: G00748976
Analyst(s): Deacon D.K Wan , Wan Fui Chan
Focus on the 10 key characteristics with their mindsets and values, and look out for these negative behaviors.