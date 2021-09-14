We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

What Makes a Good Product Manager?

By Deacon D.K. Wan | September 14, 2021 | 0 Comments

Applications and software engineering leaders often struggle to select and support Product managers effectively.    Start by focusing on the 10 key characteristics with their mindsets and values, and look out for these negative behaviors.  Then continue to ensure their success with coaching and communication with business stakeholders

 

Quick Answer: What Makes a Good Product Manager?
Published: 08 September 2021
ID: G00748976
Analyst(s): Deacon D.K Wan , Wan Fui Chan

 

Focus on the 10 key characteristics with their mindsets and values, and look out for these negative behaviors.

Leave a Comment