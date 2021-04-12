CIOs whose enterprises have a business presence in China should gain more knowledge as to the market, workforces and opportunities so they can support and leverage business success in their organizations.

What CIOs Need to Know About China

Published: 31 March 2021

ID: G00745831

Analyst(s): Owen Chen , Sandy Shen , Kevin Ji , Lily Mok , Venecia Liu , Arnold Gao , Tao Wu , Deacon D.K Wan

CIOs who want learn more about China, especially those whose enterprises have a business presence in China, should understand why China is ahead of the global trend in terms of digital business, and what’s unique in China: