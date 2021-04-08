Software engineering leaders struggle to find and retain developers with the advanced skills needed for modern cloud architectures. Are you :
- struggling to hire developers to work on new cloud architectures and digital initiatives?
- shortchanging learning hours and training budgets?
- focusing on what your employees did yesterday but not tomorrow’s values and in-demand skills?
How to Establish a Reskilling/Upskilling Talent Development Program for Software Engineering
Published: 25 March 2021
ID: G00744643
Analyst(s): Bill Swanton , Deacon D.K Wan
This report shows how to build a formal skills development program to upskill or reskill existing employees and new hires to meet your evolving needs.