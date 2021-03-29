Digital platforms will introduce new technologies and methods requiring skills that most leaders don’t have on staff and can’t hire in a competitive market.

Software engineering leaders responsible for building a digital business technology platform must set goals and budgets, assemble teams, develop an initial platform, then scale and expand.

How to Build a Digital Business Technology Platform

Published: 23 March 2021

ID: G00743206

Analyst(s): Bill Swanton , Deacon D.K Wan

Summary

Software engineering leaders cannot buy a digital platform or build one without help. This research shows them how to plan, organize and develop a platform, highlighting the key business, organizational and technical decisions required. It shows how to establish goals, set expectations and mitigate key challenges.