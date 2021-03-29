We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

How to Build a Digital Business Technology Platform

By Deacon D.K. Wan | March 29, 2021 | 0 Comments

Digital platforms will introduce new technologies and methods requiring skills that most leaders don’t have on staff and can’t hire in a competitive market.

Software engineering leaders responsible for building a digital business technology platform must set goals and budgets, assemble teams, develop an initial platform, then scale and expand.

 

 

 

How to Build a Digital Business Technology Platform
Published: 23 March 2021
ID: G00743206
Analyst(s): Bill Swanton , Deacon D.K Wan

 

Summary
Software engineering leaders cannot buy a digital platform or build one without help. This research shows them how to plan, organize and develop a platform, highlighting the key business, organizational and technical decisions required. It shows how to establish goals, set expectations and mitigate key challenges.

 

Leave a Comment