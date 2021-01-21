Answering the most common questions of what are required when enterprises are starting to build a Digital Business Technology Platform, see our two latest notes from the 2020 Building Digital platforms survey.
Building a Digital Business Technology Platform Requires Clear Goals and a New Team With Cloud Skills
Published: 13 January 2021
ID: G00738477
Analyst(s): Bill Swanton , Deacon D.K Wan
Gartner’s 2020 Building Digital Platforms Survey found that application leaders tasked with building a digital business platform struggled to establish clear goals and build a skilled team. They should use these survey results to jump-start or accelerate their efforts.
Building a Digital Business Technology Platform Requires New Technology and Service Provider Support
Published 18 January 2021
ID G00731796
Analyst(s): Bill Swanton, Mark O’Neill, Anne Thomas, Deacon D.K Wan
A Gartner survey of digital leaders found that building a platform requires new technologies and the assistance of a service provider. Application leaders tasked with building a digital business technology platform should use these results to jump-start or accelerate their efforts.