Application and Software Engineering leader working to enable your organization to succeed with a digital transformation initiative must encourage application teams to innovate.

Learn and master how to

Inspire Innovation and Continuous Change

Lead Organizations So That They React Positively to Disruption

Develop New Competencies in Product Organizations

Deliver Better Product Experiences by Understanding Customers Better

Lead Innovation With AQ, EQ and IQ

Inspire Customer-Centric Experimentation to Kick-Start Application Innovation

Published: 06 January 2021

ID: G00739080

Analyst(s): Deacon D.K Wan

Digital transformation demands a shift to application innovation that often founders on the rocks of traditional corporate culture and inertia. Application leaders must capitalize on the momentum for change by promoting risk-tolerant experimentation focused on delivering deeper customer insights.