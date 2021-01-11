Application and Software Engineering leader working to enable your organization to succeed with a digital transformation initiative must encourage application teams to innovate.
Learn and master how to
- Inspire Innovation and Continuous Change
- Lead Organizations So That They React Positively to Disruption
- Develop New Competencies in Product Organizations
- Deliver Better Product Experiences by Understanding Customers Better
- Lead Innovation With AQ, EQ and IQ
Inspire Customer-Centric Experimentation to Kick-Start Application Innovation
Published: 06 January 2021
ID: G00739080
Analyst(s): Deacon D.K Wan
Digital transformation demands a shift to application innovation that often founders on the rocks of traditional corporate culture and inertia. Application leaders must capitalize on the momentum for change by promoting risk-tolerant experimentation focused on delivering deeper customer insights.